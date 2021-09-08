As Dr. Rich Sagall, the former chair of Gloucester's Board of Health, moves across the country to be closer to family, board member Joe Rosa has been voted in to lead the group.
Board member Claudia Schweitzer also was unanimously voted at last Thursday's Board of Health meeting to be vice chair. Rob Harris had been the previous vice chair.
"I enjoyed working with the board and the city and hopefully I made an impact on the health of the residents and citizens of Gloucester," said Sagall, who will be moving to Seattle, Washington, to be closer to family.
"Since they wouldn't move to Gloucester, we are moving out there," added Sagall, who co-founded Gloucester-based NeedyMeds, a national non-profit that connects people to programs that will help them afford their medications and other healthcare costs.
Rosa, the new chair, has been a member of the Board of Health since 2005 and has lived in the city with his wife Maggie since 2001, according to the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute’s website.
Before retiring in 2005, Rosa was GMGI's director of protein development. He then would go on to volunteer at the Gloucester Biotechnology Academy vocational program as an instructor and step up as a part of the Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute's Leadership Council.
“I and the board hope to continue the work of Dr. Rich Sagall, acting in the best interests of all the citizens of Gloucester, maintaining equity and helping those least able to help themselves,” Rosa said.
Schweitzer, the new vice chair, has been a psychotherapist in Gloucester for the last 35 years.
“I have always had a commitment to finding a way to meet the needs of the unserved both as a board member and in my work in the community,” she said. “I am committed to finding a way to bring more mental health services to Cape Ann.”
