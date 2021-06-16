MANCHESTER — After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club will host one of its biggest fundraisers next month.
The 31st edition of the club's annual Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast will take on Saturday, July 3, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Chowder House on Tuck's Point, 12 Tuck's Point Road. The club held its 30th annual breakfast in 2019.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester and state Rep. Brad Hill of Ipswich will be among those flipping pancakes.
There will be pony rides from 9 to 11 a.m., face painting, corn hole, and live music, according to the Rotary Club. Sylvie Oldeman will sing the national anthem and two guests will be honored for their service to the community.
The breakfast raises money for the Rotary's annual Red, White & Blue Scholarships, which are presented to graduating high school seniors from Essex and Manchester who have demonstrated dedication to community service.
Breakfast tickets are now on sale. Children 8 and younger eat for free.
Advanced tickets are $10. They may be purchased at the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department, 10 Central St., during business hours, or online by visiting https://bit.ly/3fqohwY or https://manchesteressexrotary.org/ and following the link.
Also Rotarians will be selling tickets on Saturday mornings in front of the Manchester Post Office, 15 Beach St.
Tickets sold at the door are $15.
Volunteers are also needed for the breakfast. Those interested may contact Judy Laspesa at jlaspesa@comcast.net for more information.