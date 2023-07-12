A boxed lunch and a short meeting on the outdoor porch of the Visitors Welcoming Center at Stage Fort Park led to shovels of mulch being thrown in the nearby Children’s Playground by members of the Rotary Club of Gloucester and others.
This groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of a project to restore and renew an older portion of the playground for tots, a project that marks the club’s 100th anniversary in Gloucester’s 400th anniversary year.
Over the course of the past year, the Community Preservation Committee recommended and the City Council approved $50,000 in fiscal 2022 Community Preservation Act funding for the playground rehabilitation. Rotary Club President Dr. Mike Sarraf said the projected budget is about $200,000.
The seesaws, a metal slide, the wooden ship and the old infant swings are coming out, said Steven Kaity, co-chair of the Rotary’s 100th Anniversary Committee and past Rotary Club president. Plans call for a pirate ship structure and a swing that both an adult and a young child can swing on together. Paths will connect both playground areas, and the enclosure for the improved area will look much like the one for the already improved portion of the playground.
Sarraf said he was excited about the project moving forward.
“The whole club has worked so hard on it,” he said. He expected the project to begin soon and take about three to four months.
Mayor Greg Verga arrived at the Rotary Club meeting with paperwork to be signed, including a memorandum of understanding between city and the club and a certificate of liability insurance, documents which will allow the project to move forward.
“It’s great to be here with all of you for this momentous day when we commemorate the groundbreaking of the renewed playground that has been a priority for this Rotary Club for so long,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester.
Verga said the work Rotary does around the city, in Massachusetts and throughout the world are all good things that might otherwise not get done.
“This playground is really an example of that,” Verga said. “And you guys stepping forward two decades ago to get this thing started and stepping forward again to help renew it and to bring it in for the next generation of kids is just something that should be inspiring to everybody.”
As an aside, Sarraf presented Verga with the Rotary badge of his late father, former state Rep. Anthony “Tony” Verga, who was a dedicated Rotarian.
“What you have done with the playground is awesome,” said state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester.
“So, I know, from being a member of Rotary, I know from being the state representative, that these things just don’t happen out of thin air. They happen because people care about this community, and people put in the effort, the time and funds in order to make things happen.”
The Rotary Club has long supported the playground at Stage Fort Park, according to the Community Preservation Act Eligibility Determination Form. The club celebrated the 100th anniversary of Rotary International in 2004 with the rebuilding much of the playground “by adding new equipment and making the playground handicap accessible and up to the current codes.”
The Children’s Playground at Stage Fort Park has two areas. One consists of newer equipment enclosed by concrete curbs. Equipment in this area was installed from 2004 to 2008.
“This part of the playground is for children 5 and up,” Gloucester Rotary Club Past President Joe Ciolino said.
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Gloucester Rotary Club this year, the club is replacing equipment in the older section that is out of code and lacks accessibility with equipment that is accessible and up to present codes. New signage will include diversified languages, including braille.
“And that part of the playground is going to be from 5 down to infant,” Ciolino said,
The Rotary has maintained the existing playground equipment, such as replacing swings, Ciolino said.
Those interested in donating to the Children’s Playground improvements can email Steven Kaity at skaity@strongleather.com.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.