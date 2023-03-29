MANCHESTER — A van crash on Route 128 that sent a Gloucester man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by police.
The crash just before the Pine Street exit on the northbound side of Route 128 was reported at 4:19 p.m., according to Manchester-by-the-Sea Police. Police report the van left the roadway and ended up behind the guardrail.
The driver, a 60-year-old Gloucester man, was transported to Beverly Hospital by Manchester rescue personnel with “possible injuries,” according to police.
“The vehicle involved was a commercial Nissan van,” according to Trooper Brandon Doherty, with the Massachusetts State Police Office of Media Relations. “The operator was the only occupant listed. The operator was not cited and there are no charges pending at this time.”
He said the cause of the crash is still under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.
Traffic was reduced to one lane of traffic on the northbound side of the highway during the rescue response, which Manchester Police said backed up traffic on Route 128 for a time.
The traffic delay was due, in part, to the need to bring in a specialized tow truck that was able to retrieve the van, police said.
