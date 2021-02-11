Route 128 exits to be renumbered Thursday night  

Looking to pick up pre-ordered candy this Valentine's Day at Nichols Candies? Don't be surprised when you take Exit 55 to the "Candy House" instead of Exit 12.
MassDOT will work Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to change the exit numbers on Route 128 from Gloucester to Peabody. The exits subject to change are between Exit 12 at Crafts Road in Gloucester, (now to be known as Exit 55) and Exit 28 southbound at the Interstate 95 junction (which will be changed to Exit 37). Mile markers start in Canton, as Route 128 is considered a secondary designation to I-95 as a whole. When heading southbound, drivers will now see exit numbers decreasing rather than increasing.
Originally, the switch was scheduled for Wednesday. According to MassDOT Communications Director Kristen Pennucci, work was delayed a day "due to the inclement weather on Tuesday, February 9."
These new numbers are based on the Federal Highway Administration's milepost-based numbering system, which was federally mandated in 2009. Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Delaware are the only states in the nation that do not have their highway exits based on mile points. If left unchanged, these three states could potentially have their federal highway funding withdrawn.
The state-wide project is expected to cost Massachusetts taxpayers $280,000 in highway dollars. The remaining 90% of the total $2.8 million project is covered by the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program.
MassDOT states these exit number changes will allow for easier navigation as drivers may better gauge of how many miles are between them and their destination. This also applies to ambulance drivers and EMTs, potentially improving response times. Finally, if MassDOT needs to put in a new exit, it can do so without having to renumber the entire corridor.
According to the calendar on the project's website, newmassexits.com, state Routes 140, 25 and 3; Interstates 195, 90 and 295; US Route 6; and Route 24 are marked as "completed." US Route 3 was also completed Wednesday evening, according to Pennucci.
I-95 is scheduled to have its exits changed on Feb. 21, followed by I-84 on Feb. 28.
MassDOT does not expect any changes to traffic while the signs are being replaced.
