ESSEX — Essex commuters take notice.
The typical ride through town is expected to slow down next week.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting a road resurfacing project along Route 22 — Western Avenue and Martin Street in Essex — beginning Monday, Sept. 18, according to Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki.
The project will run from the Hamilton town line to just past Shepard Memorial Drive, he said.
“For an entire week, a contractor will be milling down the existing roadway surface,” Zubricki said. “Although one lane of traffic will be moving at all times, you should expect significant delays along this corridor all of next week.”
After the milling is completed, new asphalt is due to be laid down on the surface, starting Monday, Sept. 25. This work, expected to be done over three days, is slated to take place overnight between about 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
“Once the paving crew goes by your house or business, it would be ideal if you could avoid crossing over it for about one hour,” Zubricki said. “Further, given that paving work is weather dependent, it is entirely possible that this schedule will change.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.