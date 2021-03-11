Since the City of Gloucester held its last in-person meeting roughly a year ago, a lot has happened.
There have been stay-at-home orders, gathering sizes have been restricted, businesses have closed, and lives have been lost due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
There are currently 48 active cases in Gloucester, and one hospitalization. There have been 41 COVID-related deaths-to-date, city officials say.
But amidst the hardships, there have been glimpses of hope as the state begins rolling out vaccines and regulations begin to loosen.
As of Monday night, 24% of Gloucester’s population and 58% of residents 65 and older had been vaccinated , the state informed city Public Health Director Karin Carrol.
“That is extraordinary,” she said at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. “We are really pleased that we have such a high rate of vaccination here in Gloucester and we are above the state average with that.”
As more and more people are getting vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control has come out with new guidelines for those that have received both doses.
Once vaccinated and two weeks have passed since their final dose, individuals:
Must still wear a mask while 6 feet in public.
May gather indoors with other vaccinated people without a mask.
May gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household without a mask.
If exposed, those vaccinated will not need to quarantine unless symptoms occur.
The city Department of Health is determining when and if it will adopt the CDC’s new regulations.
“It is a race against the clock to get more people at high risk vaccinated,” Carroll said.
And theHealth Department’s efforts to do that have been successful as the city coordinated a regional clinic with Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Essex and Ipswich through which 500 regional first responders and individuals eligible through Phase 1 of the state’s vaccination distribution plan were vaccinated.
To help continue this positive trend, the Health Department has partnered with regional senior-serving and transportation agencies to secure rides to vaccination sites.
SeniorCare is the lead agency, and can be called at 978-281-1750 to request medical transportation.
There are two hotlines currently available to assist people in making appointments:
Mass 2-1-1
Medical Reserve Corps hotline at 978-717-3700. This hotline is available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. If volunteers don’t answer the phone, it means that they do not have any appointments to book at the moment and individuals should try again later.
As the city works to get everyone vaccinated, the Governor’s Office announced that there will be no additional weekly first doses will be distributed to local health departments.
Later this month, the city will introduce a program for homebound residents.
“We will be sharing a lot more information to you and to residents about who qualifies for that,” Carroll said.
Councilor Jen Holmgren, while muted on the Zoom call, waved her hands up in celebration for the new opportunity.
GETTING A SHOT
To make an appointment at a vaccination site:
* Visit mass.gov/COVID-vaccine to find your phase and priority group.
* If you’re eligible, visit https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/ to find a vaccine clinic near you.
* Make an appointment online and fill out the attestation form.
The City of Gloucester will continue to share any and all updates regarding local and regional vaccination opportunities at the City of Gloucester’s website here, the Health Department’s Facebook Page @GloucesterMAHealthDepartment here, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken’s Facebook page, @MayorSefatia, and by robocall.
CAPE ANN COVID NUMBERS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 1,593 confirmed cases, 47 active, on March 3, up from 1,560 on Feb. 23, and 42,219 tests given to residents. At least 40 residents have died of COVID-19 complications as of March 3, and 1,598 had recovered.
Rockport: 245 confirmed cases, four active, on Monday, up from 243 on March 3. Among the confirmed cases, 48 are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities and 216 residents had recovered by Monday. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of Feb. 9 while 9,349 tests had been given to residents as of March 3.
Essex: 143 confirmed cases March 2, the same as Feb. 27, when 4,796 tests of residents had been administered. There have been 55 cases between Jan. and Feb. 27 and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 200 confirmed cases, three active on Wednesday, up from 200 on March 3 when more than 9,529 tests had been given.