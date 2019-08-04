Leaders of local community access TV stations say they are facing an uncertain future after last week's vote by the Federal Communications Commission that could lead to a cut in funding.
Community access stations are funded through a fee that is charged to subscribers by cable providers and passed along to the stations. That amounts to about a $600,000 annual budget for Salem Access Television and $500,000 for Beverly Community Access Media, for example.
Under the new rule passed by the FCC on Thursday by a 3-2 vote, cable providers will be able to keep some of that money for themselves as payment for the "in-kind services" they have always provided for free, such as discounts for seniors and fiber-optic networks that link government buildings. The result would be smaller budgets for the local access stations, although nobody is certain how much smaller.
"Anything would be significant," said Christopher DiMercuro-Sicuranza, who works as a contractor with the Gloucester-based access station Studio 1623, formerly Cape Ann TV. "And access television, I believe, is critical to communication within a community."
Studio 1623, which serves Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester, provides coverage of municipal meetings, school events and youth sports. The New England Emmy winner also offers educational programs.
"Right now it's a big question mark," Walt Kosmowski, executive director of Beverly Community Access Media, said of access station's potential funding loss. "It could be a small amount. It could be much larger based on what they say are the value of these in-kind donations."
Franchise fees
Cable providers are required by law to fund local access stations in exchange for its use of public property for its wires and cables. The companies pay for that cost by charging subscribers a "franchise fee" on their monthly bills.
The Cape Ann communities' contract with Comcast is now in its third year, but DiMercurio-Sicuranza said the impact of any changes of funding cuts can't be minimized.
DiMercurio-Sicuranza, who was part of the negotiations for Gloucester, Essex, Manchester and Rockport on a 10-year regional cable provider contract with Comcast, noted that seniors especially rely on access TV to get news coverage of a variety of local events – such as municipal meetings. But the station and other community access centers also provide emergency notifications.
"This is a time when (access media) is expanding, through Facebook, through all types of social media," he added, "and I believe it's become part of our democracy. But you need the equipment to be able to do all of that, and that costs money. So a loss of funding would be an issue."
Beverly Community Access Media, or BevCam, is in the eighth year of a 10-year contract with Comcast, and Kosmowski said it is unclear how the new FCC rule will affect the next contract. For example, he noted that Comcast built out a broadband fiber network that connects city buildings such as City Hall, the Fire Department and schools. That network now constitutes an "in-kind" contribution that can be subtracted from BevCam's budget.
"Now they're saying, 'We're going to start charging you for the value of that,'" Kosmowski said.
The impact of the FCC's decision could be delayed by lawsuits. The Alliance for Community Media, which represents local access TV stations across the country, is likely to challenge the ruling in court, Kosmowski said.
"The FCC is basically changing the law that has stood for 40 years," he said.
Salem Access TV Executive Director Patrick Kennedy said Salem is also in the middle of a 10-year contract with Comcast that funds its $600,000 budget. The budget pays for the station's six employees as well as equipment, upkeep and rent for its Derby Street location.
"We have a contract and should be all good for the next five years," Kennedy said. "When it comes time to renegotiate, we'll see what happens. None of us really knows. That's one of the scary things. You can't plan for it."
New funding source?
While the FCC ruling threatens community access budgets, a bill filed by a Massachusetts state legislator could provide a new source of funding. The bill, filed by Rep. Paul McMurtry of Dedham, would impose a fee on digital streaming services like Netflix and Hulu to support community access stations.
The fee would be equal to 5 percent of the revenue those companies earn in Massachusetts. The money collected would be split among local access cable TV stations (40 percent), cities and towns (40 percent), and the state's general fund (20 percent). As of last Thursday, 85 legislators had signed onto the bill as co-sponsors.
Massachusetts Community Media, which advocates for local access stations, said streaming providers rely on local infrastructure to sell their product just as cable companies do, "yet pay nothing to use that infrastructure."
"These new streaming services should be held to the same standards, accept the same responsibilities, and make the same contributions as cable companies," Melinda Garfield, president of MassAccess, said.
Kennedy said the fee on streaming services would help replace revenue that is lost when people drop cable and rely on streaming networks. The number of cable TV subscribers in Massachusetts dropped by almost 7 percent from 2013 to 2018, to just more than 2 million, according to data from the state's Department of Telecommunications and Cable.
"This is the way TV is going," Kennedy said. "It's a way for us as public access centers to be able to keep up with the times and the technologies and provide communities what we give them."
Material from staff writer Ray Lamont and the State House News Service was used in this story.
