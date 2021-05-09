MANCHESTER — When Medina Spirit crossed the finish line at 147th Kentucky Derby, three Cape Ann residents won more than a $2 bet to win paid out at Churchill Downs.
On May 1, the traditional date for the running of the Kentucky Derby, the Manchester-Essex Rotary Club drew the winners of its second annual Run for the Roses raffle. The cash prize winners were: first place, $7,500 to Marty Flood; second place, $1,500 to Marcella Flammia; and third place, $1,000 to Pat Rhoads. The club's Derby Day hat contest winner of a dozen roses and a bottle of Kentucky Bourbon was Caroline Carlson.
"Manchester-EssexRotarians wish to thank the many people who purchased a ticket," club secretary Dorothy Sieradzkisaid in email to the Times. "The proceeds will allow the club to continue our mission to give back to the community in the form of scholarships, food security, civic projects such as the Essex ball field, and support to many individual non-profit organizations on Cape Ann."
Sponsors were Anthony & Dodge Certified Public Accountants, DesRosiers & Tierney, LLC Attorneys at Law, Farms Veterinary Clinic, Logue Insurance Agency, Leslie S. Ray Insurance Agency, Robert Lipkowitz Dentistry, The Open Door, and the Manchester Cricket.
The Manchester Cricket hosted the drawing, and Leslie Ray Insurance and Logue Insurance Agency sponsored the hat contest, judged by Wendy Davis.
By the way Medina Spirit paid $26.20 to win, $12 to place and $7.60 to show.