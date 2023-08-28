For many people, the idea of visiting the 50 states of America is a lifelong dream.
But Gloucester’s Pixie Harrington, 62, took that notion to another level — she decided to run a marathon in each state, and just completed her final one in Anchorage, Alaska.
Standing at 5-feet, 1-inch, Harrington admits she was not a runner when the journey began about 20 years ago. A West Parish Elementary School teacher for 30 years, she always had an active life. She started a running club for the children to show them the joy of moving, and they took part in the annual St. Peter’s Fiesta 5K race.
“I just started running in my 30s and one of my friends asked if I wanted to do a marathon, and I said ‘I don’t think so.’ She said we had been running distances already that we would do to train for it anyway, so I thought, well, I guess so,” recalled Harrington. “So we started going longer distances.”
Her first race was the inaugural Rock’n’Roll marathon from Phoenix to Tempe, Arizona, in 2004 when her friend Sheryl Smith wanted to do a destination marathon. At the starting line, she met a woman who had done 17 marathons.
“I said ‘Whoa! You did more than one?’ and she said, ‘You’ll either love it and get addicted or be one-and-done’ — and I loved it,” said Harrington.
Her second race was another inaugural one in West Palm Beach, Florida, where her in-laws live. And she kept on running races.
“By the time I got to the ninth one in Maine, I saw a man with a T-shirt that said ‘50 States Marathon Club.’ When I asked him about it, he said once you do ten marathons, you can join,” she related. “So when I got to the 11th state, I got a little more serious about it. I was doing one or two a year.”
The most marathons she ran in a single year was four. And she became a member of that club.
In her final stretch to 50, this year, she did three, starting in January on Maui, where the race ended in Lahaina, the old Hawaiian capitol recently destroyed by wildfires. Next, she went to Fargo, North Dakota, in May where it was freezing when she landed. But on race day, the skies were beautiful, sunny and hot.
The final one was Alaska.
Harrington, a part-time bartender at the Crow’s Nest, found that her Crow’s Nest family became part of her marathon odyssey when Norma Bradford, and her dog Atlas, met her there and provided help for Harrington’s family and friends who traveled there.
“She said when I ran the Alaska race to let her know because she was going to go, and she did. She was unbelievable,” Harrington said. “She met me at the start of the race and had a big sign. She also showed my family where to find me at certain points during the race.”
The Alaska race was among the smaller of the marathons with about 250 runners, compared with the Boston Marathon in 2006, which is one of the larger races in the country with nearly 30,000 runners.
Harrington has fond memories of every single race, no matter the size. She has run the Green River marathon in the Wyoming mountains where wild horses roam, to the St. Paddy’s March 17 race in Des Moines, Iowa.
“I’ve done some really fun small ones, like West Virginia where I ran the Marshall University marathon, where they hand you a football as you finish on the football field in honor of the students who died (in the 1970 plane crash),” she recalled.
Again, two people she knew from the Crow’s Nest met her at the finish.
“They told me they were gong to do that and they did. They yelled Hey Pixie’ as I ran past,” she said. “Crow’s Nest does play a little role in all this and this is another example.”
Harrington said the St. Jude Marathon in Memphis, in honor of the children’s cancer-fighting organization, was a special race where she ran as a St. Jude hero.
And Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota, also was very memorable.
“The people there are ‘Minnesota nice.’ They were so welcoming and went out of their way to assist the runners and make their stay comfortable,” she recalled.
Harrington was accepted into the New York City Marathon, but as a school teacher, it was no surprise she got strep throat and could not compete, so she later ran the Adirondack marathon in New York.
Harrington’s friends took turns accompanying her to the marathons, with some running the full race, a half marathon or the related 5K race. Her family members, too, have been great supporters and travel companions.
In some of the small races, she placed in her age group, such as in Wyoming with 100 runners, she came in first, and received a horseshoe medal.
Her fastest time ever was in Madison, Wisconsin, with a 4:17 finish about nine years ago; and in Eugene, Oregon, she had a time of about 4:19.
On her return home to Gloucester from Alaska, Harrington wondered why were they driving through town instead of going straight to her house. But her close friend Mary Anne Shatford had gathered a large group of well-wishers at the Crow’s Nest to cheer her for the accomplishment. And when Harrington returned home, she found her house was fully decorated with balloons and banners and flags.
She credits her husband, Bob Gillis, for always being her cheerleader and perhaps also a catalyst for her to become a serious competitor.
“He was always a runner, and I said to him many years ago that I think I’m going to start running, and he said ‘Oh, you’re not a runner’ and I though ‘Oh, yeah?’ and I proved him wrong,” Harrington said with a chuckle.
When she started the running club at school, she wanted to show the students that if she could run, so could they.
And in sharing her story of running 50 marathons, Harrington said she wants other people to know that most anything is possible.