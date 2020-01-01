For 20 years, runners from all over the country have come to Topsfield to compete in a frigid 31-mile race... for nothing.
"There is no fee, no prizes, and no T-shirts to commemorate the day," race organizer Roger Martell said. "You just get to come and run."
On Jan. 4, runners will congregate at Bradley Palmer State Park to attempt the 21st Annual Fat Ass Fifty, an ultra-marathon race that exceeds the traditional marathon distance.
Runners sign up on the day of the race and are scheduled to set out at 9 a.m. on a 6-mile course for five loops.
Finishing the entire race, however, is not the goal.
"We don't care," Martell said. "You are here to run and if you are going to do one or two loops, great. Have a good time."
If runners are looking for heated competition, Martell explained they can find it on the trail. But they are going to have to keep their own time if they want exact records for the books.
"We keep track of time by going like this," Martell looked at his watch, explaining that they round off to the nearest minute.
The route is pretty straight forward, but Martell has seen a few runners lose their way once or twice.
"Often times people are talking and they miss that turn," Roger said, pointing to a trail that runs perpendicular to the road.
While there are no medical aid stations, the run at Bradley Palmer will have refreshments brought by the runners themselves.
"We provide water, Gatorade, and whatever other people bring," he explained.
Sometimes what other people bring has included seaside treats, Martell added, such as seaweed.
The race was born out of guilt
Far on the West Coast, 30 years ago as Martell can remember, a runner by the name of Joe Oakes had joked that people gain too much weight from the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
"I guess he thought it would be nice to put on a free event after people gorged themselves with food and beverage over the holiday," said Jim Gilford, a member of the GAC running club.
Thus, the then-50 mile race was created and runners from all over the United States decided to grind out the mileage to lose their holiday fat.
Fat Ass races have taken root in places far and few between, including Connecticut, Arizona, Washington, and Georgia.
Twenty years ago, when Martell first introduced the race to Topsfield, he didn't need a parking permit. Now, after more runners have heard about it and parking has become packed, Martell is required to not only get a park permit but also provide toilets for runners and spectators.
"We have gotten very sophisticated," Martell joked. "No more pooping in the woods."
Running for the love of it
Martell has two passions: cooking and running.
When he isn't whipping up a dish of his choice, Martell is organizing races and running when he can.
"Running has taught me how to have courage when you don't know you have it, to use it when you have it, and be okay with it when you don't," he said.
Now members of the GAC running club, both Martell and Gilford have done their fair share of long distance running.
Three years ago, Gilford completed his 100th marathon.
"More than half of those were ultras," Gilford clarified.
The owner of Gil's Grocery is excited to see what comes of this year's race and how their running club can continue to contribute to the community.
"We have a tremendous relationship with the Park," Gilford said.
The run is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4. The start of the race is located at the Eastern end of Bradley Palmer State Park. Runners and spectators are advised to enter from Highland Avenue, opposite the Pingree School and arriver early as parking can fill up quickly.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.