MANCHESTER — As spring is around the corner, the Manchester Recreation Department is launching a program to get young girls running while building their confidence.
Manchester and Essex girls in grades three through five are invited to participate in the weekly Girls on the Run cross country group. Sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., from March 30 to June 5, at Masconomo Park, 60 Beach St. in Manchester.
The program is part of a state-wide initiative sponsored by Girls on The Run Greater Boston, a nonprofit that organizes running groups for you girls and teens across Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk counties.
"At Girls on the Run we inspire all girls to build confidence and make intentional decisions, while fostering care and compassion for self and others," reads the organization's website. "Trained coaches use physical activity and dynamic discussions to build social, emotional and physical skills in every girl while encouraging healthy habits for life."
Manchester Parks and Recreation Director Cheryl Marshall said she was convinced to bring Girls on the Run to Manchester after Massachusetts Parks and Recreation hosted a virtual showcase for the group earlier this year.
"I signed on and learned a lot about it," she said. "I thought it was a really good program. We did offer it few years ago but we're bringing it back this year."
In addition to running, Girls on the Run will host a variety of different courses on mind-body connectivity, building confidence through accomplishments and the importance of community service.
"Running is just a part of it," said Marshall.
Meet-ups will be held outdoors and in compliance with Gov. Charlie Baker's COVID-19 social distancing policies. Upon registration, girls will receive their own face masks along with a drawstring backpack, water bottle, T-shirt and program journal.
The two-month course will culminate in the Girls on the Run Virtual 5K. Marshall said it will most likely be held at Masconomo Park.
Registration costs $225 per child at girlsontherunboston.org/register-now. Financial assistance is available.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.