GLOUCESTER — The lack of a year-round water supply for Rust Island welled up during public comments at the City Council meeting Tuesday.
Residents of the small island neighborhood located along Route 128 between the landmark Lobsta Land Restaurant and the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge expressed the need for the city to maintain water lines on private roads without having to go through a newly created water betterment process.
Those concerns were consistent with those previously expressed by residents of Becker Circle and White’s Mountain Road in West Gloucester and Haskell Court in East Gloucester.
Rust Island residents are seeking the installation of a year-round water supply, instead of a limited seasonal one, for fire protection. They also said their wells have been become brackish, which they said can impact their health and ruin appliances.
“When do we want it? We want it now,” said Anne Strong of 44 Crafts Road, one of several residents who spoke up for year-round water at the May 9 meeting.
In a letter dated May 3, Mayor Greg Verga responded to Strong’s previous comments on Rust Island Water during an April 25 meeting.
“As this is city-owned seasonal water on Rust Island, we are responsible for maintaining and managing this water infrastructure,” Verga wrote. “The city’s goal has been to eliminate all seasonal water lines per state guidance; that being said, there are several areas of the city that are in need of major water repair or replacement and must be prioritized based on available funding.”
“While we cannot give you an exact date, I understand the work needs to be done and we will continue to work towards addressing this,” Verga wrote.
Ward 5 Councilor and Council Vice President Sean Nolan, who represents Rust Island, said in an interview the city provides seasonal water via above-ground water lines from early spring to late fall.
The lines are purged in the fall to keep them from freezing over the winter. Nolan said most homes on Rust Island are hooked up to the seasonal water supply. Residents want so-called “deep water,” underground water lines that can provide service year round.
Nolan said the city is actively working on the project. He said it’s a fairly large project that could cost $1 million or more.
Charles Noyes and Kimberly Tipert of 61 Crafts Road spoke up first.
Noyes noted that on Saturday, May 6, nearly 50 neighbors met in hopes of making a formal request to the council and the mayor to replace a “city-provided seasonal water system” with a deep-water solution.
“Fire safety is the primary reason for our request,” Noyes said. Noting the brush fires Gloucester experienced last summer and this spring, he added, “having year-round water supply with sufficient water pressure that would allow the Gloucester Fire Department to saves lives and our homes in the event of a fire on Rust Island in our mind has been elevated from a nice-to-have city service to a need-to-have city service.”
Rust Island is home to at least three businesses and 50 homes, he said, and many residents live there all year.
Noyes cited an email from fire Chief Eric Smith to Nolan, Department of Public Works Director Mike Hale and Verga.
Smith wrote that the Fire Department has problems in various areas of the city with access to hydrants. “The distance to stretch a line to the end of Crafts Road, which we are four homes away from, depending on the route you take, is a long stretch and requires at least three or probably four engines to accomplish that long of a relay pumping operation.”
Noyes added that according to the fire chief, this eats up a lot of resources and time.
Noyes said residents also want safe, potable drinking water. He said his property has three dried-up and previously abandoned wells. He said given those on the island all share the same aquifer, residents face more well failures and salt water infiltration.
“The one hydrant near Lobsta Land is not nearly adequate to insure the safety of Rust Island residents in their homes. The need for deep water is unquestionable,” said Scott Kellen of 62 Crafts Road. He said the salt level of the well water “is astronomically high.”
Strong said the residents of Rust Island join with residents on Haskell Court and Becker Circle “in the need for water.”
