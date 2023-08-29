In response to inquiries about the Saildrone surveys, NOAA Fisheries wanted to share more information regarding this work to help inform those fishing and operating vessels in the area.
Two wind-propelled, unmanned surface vehicles are operating in the Gulf of Maine through Oct. 31, collecting high-resolution seafloor bathymetry and backscatter data along predetermined survey tracklines. The Saildrone vehicles travel relatively slowly at speeds of 2 to 4 knots, and are designed to be highly visible.
Each vehicle is operating in small, 5- by 5-kilometer sections of the Gulf of Maine on any given day.
The first two weeks of operations are scheduled to be conducted south of 43°N.
Through Sept. 4, Saildrone is conducting data collection in the southern portion of the area in the survey blocks identified as follows:
Vehicle 1 – Surveying from east to west blocks 229, 202, 167, 129, 92; bounding coordinates 42.74N, 67.92W by 42.69N, 67.65W.
Vehicle 2 – Surveying from west to east blocks 94, 131, 169, 204, 231, 254; bounding coordinates 42.65N, 67.88W by 42.60N, 67.60W.
Because Saildrone vehicles are dependent on wind for propulsion, actual survey progress will be dependent on environmental conditions. For planning purposes, Saildrone and NOAA Fisheries anticipate it will take one to two days to complete a survey block before proceeding to the next area.
For those who are interested in following this effort more closely, Saildrone will have information available at https://bit.ly/3PhRLiG.
This will include:
Charts and survey coordinates for the full effort.
Updates on vehicle locations that are anticipated in the upcoming week as well as the longer-term.
Areas that have been completed.
More information is available by contacting the Saildrone program manager: kitch.kennedy@saildrone.com.