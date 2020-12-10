SALEM — Salem's Ruane Judicial Center, which houses district, superior, juvenile and housing courts, will be closed Friday for disinfecting after two workers there tested positive for COVID-19, the Trial Court said.
The court will reopen on Monday, officials said.
The two employees work for the district attorney's office, which has some offices in the basement of the facility, located at 56 Federal St. However, employees in the district attorney's office can frequently move throughout the building, which has courtrooms on four of its five floors.
The two people were last at the courthouse on Monday, Dec. 7, the court said.
The adjacent Salem Probate and Family Court will remain open.
People who have cases scheduled for Friday should contact their attorney or call the court when it reopens.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.