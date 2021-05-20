Salem Ferry returns May 21 with Halloween end-date

SALEM — Ferry service between Boston and Salem is returning Friday.
Boston Harbor Cruises is started taking reservations for the Salem Ferry, which generally runs between Boston and Salem throughout the warm-weather months. The service saw massive interruptions under the COVID-19 pandemic last year, including less than 10% ridership, a delayed July start and premature end to the season timed with Labor Day instead of the typical November end date.
Salem Harbormaster Bill McHugh recently announced the ferry's return saying the 149-passenger Nathaniel Bowditch ferry has received "a pretty good facelift" in the off-season. The ferry terminal building and neighboring Landing concession booth are also getting upgrades that are expected to be finished by Memorial Day, May 31.
"That was a temporary building. It's a dozen years old," McHugh said of the terminal building, which he described as constituting a double-wide trailer. "They're going to spruce it up. I think it's going to look much better, but at the end of the day, it's a double-wide trailer that has been well-used."
The ferry's ticketing page through CityExperiences.com allows for tickets to be purchased from Friday, May 21, to Sunday, Oct. 31. The ferry typically suspends service after the Haunted Happenings tourism season ends.
The service was suspended on Sept. 8 last year after officials saw a more than 90% drop in ridership comparing passenger counts last July and August to those periods in 2018.
Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, celebrated the news.
"It's going to be great to have it running again, and it's a benefit for residents and tourists," Fox said. "The ferry is an important piece for our leisure travelers and day-trippers. We promote it to visitors who want to do a day trip out of Boston and propose it to people who want to stay in Salem and add a day."
