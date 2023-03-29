Salem man arrested in Manchester on drug charges

MANCHESTER — A Salem man is accused of dealing drugs after police say they found fentanyl and marijuana in his car after a traffic stop.
Henry Hernandez of Salem was arrested on charges of trafficking a Class A substance, thought to be the synthetic opioid fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance (marijuana), according to Manchester police Sgt. Richard Newton.
“The reason for the stop was a (expired) registration,” he said.
Newton said police found more than 10 grams of fentanyl and more than a pound of marijuana in the vehicle.
Manchester police Detective Michael Richard stopped Hernandez for a vehicle registration violation on School Street, close to Route 128, according to a Tuesday posting on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department’s Facebook.
“(The) subsequent investigation revealed a large quantity of marijuana and trafficking amounts of fentanyl,” reads the posting. “This stop resulted in possession with intent to distribute Class D drug, trafficking Class A drug and motor vehicle charges,” reads the posting.
In addition to Richard, Officer David Ko was on the scene during the arrest, Newton said.
Hernandez was booked in Salem District Court and his bail was set at $20,000, according to Newton, who added he later posted bail and was released Tuesday night. Hernandez was to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Wednesday morning, Newton said.
Manchester police Chief Todd Fitzgerald praised the officers involved in the arrest.
“It’s the result of a good solid investigation by the officers,” he said.
In the Facebook posting, Manchester Police advised residents to be wary of any illegal drugs.
“We hope this serves as a reminder that any drugs, including marijuana, have the potential to contain other deadly substances such as fentanyl,” continued the posting. “If you or a loved one are experiencing substance issues, help is available and we are here to help.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.