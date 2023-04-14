Michael Titus, the assistant principal of Collins Middle School in the historic seaport of Salem, has been tapped to lead the middle school in America’s oldest seaport.
Gloucester Superintendent Ben Lummis Thursday wrote to middle-school and 5th-grade parents that, pending the successful outcome of negotiations for a contract, he plans to appoint Titus the next principal of O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street.
“I am very confident that in Michael Titus we have the right person for the job,” Lummis said in his letter. “He has the experience, personality, values, and approach to support the O’Maley school community on its path towards deeper student engagement and improved student learning.”
Principal Lynne Beattie, who led the middle school through the COVID-19 pandemic, announced in February her plans to retire in December. Beattie is approaching her 30th year in public school education and is in her fifth year at O’Maley. Gloucester’s only middle school serves sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, and has more than 600 students.
Before becoming an assistant principal in Salem, Titus taught English at Collins Middle School and worked as a high-school social studies teacher in Springfield.
Titus started his career in education as a special education paraprofessional.
“Our interview teams were particularly impressed by how Mr. Titus combines a very personal approach with deep knowledge of curriculum and instruction. He is a warm, collaborative person. It was clear to our teams that Mr. Titus cares deeply about connecting with students and supporting families. He demonstrated during the interview process how much he values student voice and choice in programs and instruction,” Lummis said in his letter.
Lummis said Titus worked with and supported a large multilingual and English learner population at Collins.
“He also comes with years of experience supporting students whose behavior needs to improve and has utilized approaches we are developing at O’Maley including restorative practices. He connected very well with our student panel, and they gave him rave reviews,” Lummis said.
“Mr. Titus is also a clear and thoughtful communicator,” Lummis continued. “At Salem he has a track record of listening to, working closely with, and developing the trust of teachers and staff. When he visited O’Maley he was welcomed with open arms by current O’Maley staff who know him from working in Salem. He will be a visible and positive school leader.”
Lummis also called Titus “a very strong instructional leader.”
“As assistant principal in Salem,” Lummis said, “Mr. Titus led the school’s Instructional Leadership Team and supported their data teams. He will be a great partner with our program leaders, our teachers, our assistant principals, and (curriculum and instruction coordinator) Kate Robertson as we continue the vital work of strengthening our middle school curriculum.”
Lummis thanked those involved with the search process, and he said he was pleased with how thoughtful and well organized it was.
“The members of our interview teams represented many roles from the O’Maley community. The two teams included representatives from O’Maley’s teachers, paraprofessionals, parents, students, guidance counselors, special education, school secretaries, assistant principals, and also our high school principal, an elementary principal, the Middle School curriculum coordinator, and our director of special education,” Lummis wrote.
Assistant Superintendent Amy Pasquarello led the process with support from Human Resources Director Roberta Eason and Executive Assistant Stephanie Delisi, Lummis said.
“Thank you to everyone involved for their thoughtfulness, consideration, and professionalism during this process,” Lummis wrote.
