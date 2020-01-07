Salem News moving to Danvers

BEVERLY — The Salem News is moving out of its longtime home in Beverly and heading to a new location in Danvers.
The newspaper will move into its new office suite at 300 Rosewood Drive in Danvers on Sunday, according to Karen Andreas, regional publisher of North of Boston Media Group, which includes the Gloucester Daily Times.
The Salem News has been located at 32 Dunham Road in Beverly since merging with the former Beverly Times in 1995. The company moved its press and printing operations out of Beverly years ago and consolidated several other business functions, such as the finance and customer service departments, in the North Andover offices of its sister paper, The Eagle-Tribune. Therefore, Andreas said, the Salem News no longer needs a building of that size.
"This building is 37,500 square feet, and way too big for us," Andreas said. "It doesn't make sense for us operationally."
An Essex company plans to buy, renovate and then lease the paper's Beverly building.
Andreas said about 30 employees, including reporters, photographers and sales staff, will move into the new office in Danvers. The Salem News will lease the new space, which is in Suite 107 of 300 Rosewood Drive.
The newspaper will also have a warehouse location at the site where carriers will pick up newspapers each day to make their deliveries to local homes and businesses.
"It's a great location for us, right off Route 114 near the Middleton line, so our delivery people and staff can easily get out and about," Andreas said. "We are very happy and excited about the new office."
Andreas said there will be no staffing changes associated with the move, and the newspaper will continue to focus on local news and advertising for the North Shore community. The Salem News is part of the North of Boston Media Group, which is owned by CNHI LLC.
"The great news for us, and the community, is that North of Boston Media Group and The Salem News are doing well financially," she said. "We had a solid performance in 2019, and I expect to have a great 2020. Readership is strong, and growing when you factor in all of our digital products. So many people read online now."
Gateway Realty Trust of Essex has signed a purchase-and-sale agreement to buy 32 Dunham Road. John Coughlin, a project manager for Gateway Realty, said the company plans to preserve the building and lease it.
Coughlin said Gateway does not have a tenant lined up yet but said the building, which has a mix of office and warehouse space and more than 100 parking spots, would be good for many types of businesses.
"Ideally it would be one tenant that would want to take the whole building, or we can sub-divide it," he said. "It lends itself to a lot of potential users."
Coughlin said his company, which owns several buildings on the North Shore, was attracted to the building due to its location next to Route 128. Dunham Road has been the site of several new office complexes built by Cummings Properties as well as a new manufacturing headquarters built by tech company Harmonic Drive. The road is also home to North Shore Music Theatre.
The Salem News building, which includes six acres of land, was listed for sale at $3.5 million and marketed by Merry-Fox Realty of Salem. The sale price has not been disclosed because the sale has not been finalized.
Coughlin said the building, which was built in 1969, needs to be updated but is in good shape structurally and will not be demolished.
"It's too good of a building (to demolish)," he said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2675 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
Salem News move — What readers should know
Our new address will be 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 107, Danvers, MA 01923
Our main phone number, 978-922-1234, is staying the same.
Our hours of operation, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., are staying the same.
Editor David Olson can be reached at 978-338-2531 or dolson@salemnews.com.
Advertising Director Cheryl Begin can be reached at 978-675-2720 or cbegin@salemnews.com.
We will have a new Sports Hotline: 978-338-2544.
