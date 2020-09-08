SALEM — With a growing number of students in need of access to healthy food, the Salem Pantry has expanded its pop-up market on Salem State University’s campus into a weekly operation.
Largely a volunteer-driven organization, the pantry also runs mobile markets at several locations throughout the week, as well as a weekly home-delivery program that brings food to 100 different households.
Robyn Burns, Salem Pantry executive director, said the expansion at Salem State is part of a shift toward more sustainable partnerships and distribution efforts, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and unemployment remains high.
“There’s just so much unknown,” Burns said. “We’re trying to ramp up our internal capacity to meet this external work we’re doing.”
The Salem Pantry and Salem State made the announcement late last month, as students returned for the fall semester. The pop-up market will run every Wednesday.
“In 2018, there was a survey, and about 38% of our Salem State students identified themselves as having low or very low food security, and 44% said they can’t afford to eat balanced meals,” said Rachel Frank, a case manager in the university’s Student Life office. “We’ve had a ton of students reach out over the summer and ask for support around food.”
While most students were home since campus shut down last spring, about 125 remained on campus, according to Alliane Brennan, a program coordinator with Salem State’s LEAD — Leadership, Engagement, Advocacy and Diversity — office.
“In that time, and over the summer as well, I noticed a significant increase in the amount of food that was being taken from the pantry,” Brennan said.
The Salem State pantry covers non-perishable and dry food items. Salem Pantry was able to host a “mobile market” every other week to add fresh items — fruits, vegetables, etc. — to that setup.
“They want access to fresh food,” Frank said. “They don’t want to eat boxed mac-and-cheese every day. It’s great we can provide them that, but also having access to fresh food is helpful.”
At that point, the biweekly market was already “one of our biggest events,” Burns said, “so it just made natural sense for us to consider doing that weekly, because we have a great relationship with Salem State’s physical space on campus.”
For more on Salem Pantry’s Mobile Markets program and its other efforts addressing food insecurity, as well as specific locations and times, visit thesalempantry.org.