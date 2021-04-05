SALEM — The Southern Essex Registry of Deeds will reopen to the public for limited business on Monday, April 12.
"The full re-opening of the registry will necessarily be a slow and gradual process as we discern what works best for the staff and the public while protecting everyone as much as possible" through several policies, the registry said in a statement.
The office, located in Salem's Shetland Park complex, will be open for in-person recordings on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. In-person closings will not be permitted. Public access for research will be limited to two-hour appointments, scheduled in advance. There will be no access to books, plans or other physical records — researchers can request specific records for staff to prepare ahead of time when scheduling their appointments.
Visitors can only enter the registry through the front entrance and must leave their name and number for contact tracing purposes. All visitors must wear a mask or face covering at all times and adhere to social distancing protocols.
The office will remain open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accept drop-off recordings, e-filings and mail.
The registry says it has recorded more than 177,000 documents and tallied more than $53 million in revenue for the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those documents, more than 76% were e-recorded.
"We are looking forward to the day when we are back to normal operations, but please bear with us as we continue to adapt to the situation," the registry said.
Visit www.salemdeeds.com for more information or access to online records, or call the registry's Customer Service Department at 978-542-1704.