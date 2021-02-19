SALEM — A 1983 Salem State graduate and her husband, a top executive at Apple, have made what is believed to be the largest single donation to a state university in Massachusetts with a $6 million gift, the school announced on Thursday.
Kim Gassett-Schiller and her husband, Apple Fellow Philip Schiller, donated the money to establish an endowment to assist students in completing their degrees, and to bolster other programs, including a fitness center in honor of her parents.
The $5 million Viking Completion Grant Endowment will benefit 50 to 75 students each year, the school said in announcing the gift on Thursday.
The remaining $1 million will go toward ongoing support of programs including the school's Center for Academic Excellence and the Harold E. and Marilyn J. Gassett Fitness and Recreation Center.
"No words could adequately describe our gratitude to Kim and Philip,” said Salem State University President John Keenan in a prepared statement.
“Their gift to Salem State University is the largest ever made within the Commonwealth’s nine state university system — and it furthers their decades of generosity toward Salem State," Keenan said. "Kim and Philip have positively shaped the lives of thousands of students; their new gift will continue this impact for generations of learners to come. We are forever appreciative of and inspired by the Schillers’ philanthropy.”
Kim Gassett-Schiller, who earned a degree in accounting, was the first in her family to graduate from college. She later also received an honorary degree from the school in 2018. She is originally from Natick.
She co-chaired a five-year fundraising campaign, "10,000 Reasons," from 2011-2016 and has made numerous prior donations to the school, totaling $8.7 million.
Students, especially those first-generation students and non-traditional students so often served by the state's public university system, can face unanticipated setbacks including financial setbacks like job loss or illness, that prevent them from completing their degrees.
"When we learned that some Salem State students, who achieve so much and are so close to graduating, risk dropping out for financial reasons, we had to step up," Gassett-Schiller said in the announcement.
Phil Schiller was designated as an Apple Fellow last year after more than three decades with the tech firm.
