SALEM — Salem State University has placed a moratorium on travel to China due to concerns about the coronavirus.
In a message to the campus community, President John Keenan said official university travel to China has been put on hold "until further notice." He added that personal travel to China not affiliated with the university is the decision of each individual, but said the school "strongly recommend(s)" against it.
"The safety of our students, faculty and staff is Salem State's top priority and given the number of unknowns related to this virus, such caution is warranted," Keenan wrote in the message sent on Wednesday.
Salem State has participated in an exchange program with China since 2008 through an agreement with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and the China Center for International Educational Exchange. Students from China spend one to two years at Salem State and can earn a dual degree from both their Chinese home institution and Salem State. The program includes 127 Chinese universities and 39 state colleges and universities in the United States.
Forty-nine students from China are currently studying at Salem State, according to university spokeswoman Nicole Giambusso. There are also eight visiting scholars from China on campus. One Salem State student is currently studying in China.
Giambusso said one Salem State student was scheduled to travel to China this semester but will not make the trip. She said the student may have the option of taking part in an alternate study-abroad program or could complete the semester on campus.
In past years, Keenan or Provost David Silva has traveled to China to attend the graduation of their dual-degree students. Salem State was planning to host a reunion with its Chinese alumni around this year's graduation in Beijing. Giambusso said decisions about future travel to China will depend on what is known at the time, including travel warnings and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control.
In an email sent to Salem State students on Monday, Dean of Students Carla Panzella said there was no identified risk to the Salem State community. She urged anyone who had traveled to central China in the past 14 days and had a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, to immediately contact the school's health services department or seek care at a local hospital or urgent care center.
A growing number of colleges and businesses are taking steps to deal with the threat of the coronoavirus, which originated in China and has led to approximately 170 deaths. Many airlines have suspended flights to China. The World Health Organization on Thursday declared a global emergency.
At Gordon College in Wenham, two students have been impacted logistically due to the coronavirus. A student who was attending Peking University in Beijing has returned to his home in Chicago after the spring semester was postponed, Gordon College spokesman Rick Sweeney said. The student will return to Gordon in the fall.
Another Gordon College student is a Chinese citizen who is enrolled in a program in Italy for this spring. She is home in Beijing on the semester break and has been waiting to travel from Beijing to Rome, but it is undetermined if the program will be held, Sweeney said.
Montserrat College of Art in Beverly has programs in Japan, Spain and Italy but not China, according to spokeswoman Jo Broderick.
Endicott College spokeswoman Kristin White said no one at the Beverly school has been impacted by the coronavirus and the school is monitoring the situation closely.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.