SALEM — Salem State University honored both its classes of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday with a virtual commencement ceremony.
More than 1,900 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded to the class of 2020 and nearly 1,500 graduate and undergraduate degrees were awarded for the class of 2021.
Author, social justice scholar and filmmaker Monique W. Morris served as commencement speaker for all ceremonies and received an honorary degree. President John D. Keenan; David Silva, provost and academic vice president; Tiffany Gayle Chenault, professor of sociology and president of the Massachusetts State College Association Salem Chapter; Salem State University Alumni Association President Debra Lee Surface and Board of Trustees Chair Rob Lutts also spoke.
Student speakers:
Bertolon School of Business and Maguire Meservey College of Health and Human Services ceremony: Francisco Dany Acosta ’21 of Lynn, Bachelor of Social Work
Arts and Sciences/School of Education ceremony: Toiell J. Washington '21 of Boston, Bachelor of Science in sociology
Graduate School: Brian D’Amico ’21 of Lynn, Master of Business Administration
Class of 2020 undergraduate: Frederick Kelley IV ‘20 of Melrose, Bachelor of Science in business administration
Class of 2020 graduate: Lisa McCarron ’20 of Westford, Master of Social Work
Commencement singers:
Akane Ishida '20 sang for all 2020 graduating ceremonies, recording her singing from Japan to participate.
Olivia Perez '21 sang at 2021 College of Arts and Sciences/School of Education Ceremony
Maria Rodriguez '22 sang at Bertolon School of Business and Maguire Meservey College of Health and Human Services ceremony
Matthew Bollen '21 sang at Graduate School ceremony
Before the ceremony aired, students were able to take part in a number of in-person events, including a Viking Roll Call in which they could sign up to walk across the stage in the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts in their cap and gown to receive a diploma cover and have their photos taken with university leaders.