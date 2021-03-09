SALEM — Salem State University faculty are expected to take furlough next week, a continuation of a months-long labor dispute with an end that remains unclear.
Local members of the Massachusetts State College Association, representing more than 300 faculty and librarians at Salem State, have been told by university leaders they will furlough during the weeks of March 14-20 and May 23-29. The furloughs were announced in an email to faculty on Thursday from Mark Quigley, assistant vice president of human resources and equal opportunity at Salem State.
The move is the latest development since the state Department of Labor Relations in January dismissed a prohibited practices complaint the MSCA had filed, alleging the university implemented a furlough program against faculty "without bargaining to resolution or impasse." An investigator determined that the union's unwillingness to meet with Salem State to discuss furloughs means it "waived by inaction its right" to bargain.
The MSCA has appealed that decision, prompting Salem State to call for the two weeks to be served in the coming months.
In his email to faculty, Quigley wrote that while the university will abide by the eventual outcome of the appeal, "at this moment in time, the university is legally entitled to go forward with MSCA furloughs and plans to do so."
Salem State offered to push off the two furlough weeks into the next academic year, to be served in any of four weeks between January and May of 2022. The statewide MSCA unanimously rejected that offer Friday, according to Tiffany Chenault, president of the Salem State MSCA chapter.
To complicate matters, two other unions at Salem State — AFSCME, which represents support and maintenance staff, and the Association of Professional Administrators, which represents non-faculty administrators — have scheduled and served equal furlough time.
Non-union personnel, including President John Keenan, were also required to take two weeks of furlough. Keenan said he served one of his two weeks in December and plans to take the other in June.
Faculty: furlough creates impacts
Chenault said there are greater issues to consider when it comes to requiring faculty to furlough.
"They don't understand that many of us, during spring break, are working. We're advising students, working on projects, doing our research, doing our scholarship," Chenault said. "We're doing things to benefit students, and that was part of the pushback for furlough in general."
The week in May, although after commencement, will also impact students, Chenault said. Many students "still need letters of recommendation. Maybe they're finalizing projects that are incomplete," Chenault said.
To move the furlough to next school year, Chenault said both sides must bargain. And a separate one-year deal the MSCA accepted to lay the groundwork for an academic year under COVID-19 is about to expire.
"I don't know how we get to a place where it won't be contentious," Chenault said. "The president has obviously made it clear he has a retrenchment plan. He's made it clear there could possibly be more furloughs. I don't know how we can have honest discussion."
University: rocky road ahead
At this point, Keenan said, faculty have no choice but to take the furlough time. The initial plan was five weeks of furlough, he said, but with more cash than expected coming from state and federal sources, that number dropped to two weeks.
"When we proposed this last May, we sat down with the other unions in July, and they approved (two weeks)," Keenan said. "Most of these folks and unions have done that, and the faculty (with MSCA) decided to bring it to the DLR. They didn't sit down with us."
The labor dispute then fizzled and was appealed. Meanwhile, the deficit that triggered a feared five weeks of furlough has become a more than $14 million surplus for the current fiscal year. But projections also show a possible $8.6 million deficit in the fiscal 2021-22 year, and another $12.1 million in the red anticipated for 2022-23.
So the $14 million surplus is being used to lessen the damage of those upcoming deficits, according to Keenan. Salem State's MSCA members say the surplus should be used to pay back furlough already served by other unions and eliminate time not yet served for the MSCA.
That, Keenan said, is unacceptable.
"In your household, if you're seeing a decline in income the next two to three years, it wouldn't make sense to spend your savings this year," Keenan said. "That's really the way we're looking at it. We're going to offset the challenges we have in the years ahead, and hopefully, we'll be able to adapt to the mid-size university we've become in the next two to three years."
If all employees — the faculty union included — take the furlough as planned, Keenan said the university will save $3.3 million. Of that amount, $1.5 million stems from MSCA members. Still, he said, it doesn't solve the greater problem.
"We really need to address the structural problem we have," Keenan said. "The furlough is a short-term fix, and now that we have the savings — $3.3 million with everyone [all unions] taking it — that's going to help us offset potential entrenchments and layoffs."
