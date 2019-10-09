SALEM — Salem State University dedicated its new Cabot Wealth Management Lab last week at the Bertolon School of Business.
The lab is equipped with 12 Bloomberg Terminals, a software platform that gives business students access to financial data and tools used by investment professionals. The terminals bring together real-time data on global markets, international news and research, analytics, and communications tools.
In a statement, the university said the lab will improve students’ access to internships and full-time jobs with leading firms in the region. Salem State said the lab is the only one of its kind on the North Shore.
Rob Lutts, founder and president of the lab’s lead sponsor, Cabot Wealth Management, and vice chair for Salem State’s Board of Trustees spoke at the dedication ceremony, along with Salem State President John Keenan and Salem State graduate Joel Surette, who interned at Cabot Wealth Management as a student and is now an equity research analyst at the firm.
Salem State faculty members and students also demonstrated how to use the Bloomberg Terminals.
Additional sponsors for the lab include the Charles Schwab Foundation, St. Jean’s Credit Union Charitable Foundation, Eastern Bank, North Shore Bank, and Salem Five Charitable Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.