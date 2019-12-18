SALEM — Laurie "Lorelei" Stathopoulos, a well-known witch in the globally recognized Witch City, faced a dilemma Wednesday afternoon as the House pressed forward with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Stathopoulos said she's fiercely neutral on political issues and tries to keep them out of Crow Haven Corner, the shop she runs on Essex Street that serves the local Wiccan community and practicing witches throughout the region. But, she said, recent remarks from Trump evoking the Salem Witch Trials were "in such poor taste."
"I'd never curse the president and feel I would never disrespect him," Stathopoulos said. "But I feel he disrespected the victims of 1692, and the animals, and the children. They all died. They were murdered. This has nothing to do with impeachment."
Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday, claiming "more due process was afforded those accused in the Salem Witch Trials" than to the president during the impeachment process.
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll took to Twitter in response Tuesday afternoon with a tweet beginning "oy vey... again. Learn some history."
In an interview Wednesday, Driscoll said "This is a new level, to claim that you're being treated worse than people who were hanged or pressed to death.
"If anything, the president is going to be entitled to a fairer process as a result of the Trials of 1692," she said. "We've heard a ton from descendants of the victims, from practicing members of the Wiccan religion today who've shared both their frustration and, I would say, are offended by the fact that you'd make a comparison between what happened in 1692 and what is happening today."
The Salem of 2019 is, of course, much changed from 1692, when 19 people accused of witchcraft were hung and another pressed to death for refusing to enter a plea on his charges. Over the centuries since, the city has grappled with the specter even as its association with the trials has helped it become a tourist mecca during Halloween season.
Despite Massachusetts being a widely recognized blue state, the region is home to plenty of Trump voters. But in this case, some of his supporters, including those with ties to the 1692 trials, have started to turn on him.
"Over the last few years, I know what he's done for the economy. I've said, 'he's my president,'" said Alan Weeks, a descendant of Witch Trials victim Rebecca Nurse. "But some of the things he's said and done lately ... I think they should go through the impeachment hearings.
"He's way off base," Weeks continued. "I think he should be impeached, and I strongly feel about the Witch Trials statement, because I'm related to Rebecca Nurse. It wasn't nice of him to say what he said."
Others say the president's highlight the importance of education. That's the primary mission of the non-political Salem Witch Museum, which has an entire exhibit on how witch hunts have appeared throughout history.
"This is a very real story to us," said Jill Christiansen, assistant director of education at the museum. "This isn't the first time that the phrase has been used in a political kind of sense, and on the 'witch hunt wall,' we talk about how there's a formula that describes witch hunts throughout history — which is a fear, plus a trigger, equaling a scapegoat."
That's a pattern that obviously includes the Witch Trials, Christiansen said. But it doesn't end there.
"Included on that wall as examples are the Japanese internment camps, which was the fear of Japanese Americans (during World War II). There were 100,000 Japanese Americans rounded up and put in these camps, and they lost everything," Christiansen said. "Another one is McCarthyism, when Sen. Joe McCarthy made a name for himself for accusing all these people of having Communist sympathies.
"It's the same pattern, over and over again," Christiansen continued. "Fear plus trigger equals scapegoat."
For Strathopoulos, Trump's remarks don't just affect modern-day witches. It's a dig at Salem at large, one that she said impacts "people who are here that aren't even witches, who need to think about what he said."
"The one thing the city can always come together on is the lessons of 1692," she said. "This affected the whole city — not just the witches."
For that, she said the Witch City — more specifically the history it honors today — deserves a little more respect.
"Would you say something about the Holocaust?" Strathopoulous said. "Our beloved Salem — the witches that live here and the people that honor the history, the historians that live here, that honor the people of 1692 — don't deserve that kind of remark."
