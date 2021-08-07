Sales on the sidewalk Saturday

The 63rd Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar finishes its three-day Main Street run this Saturday, Aug 7.
Main Street will be closed off between Duncan and Washington streets from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the bazaar's vendors, artists, kids activities, yes, even live music.
Local stores will be having special sales.
While the focus is on Main Street's merchants, non-profits Cape Ann Veterans Service, Wellspring House, Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team, North Shore Bible Church, Cape Ann YMCA, Relay for Life, Gideon's International, and the Gloucester Police Department will also have booths at the event.
There will be no food trucks; the only food vendor will be Sebastian's Pizza.