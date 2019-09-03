SALISBURY — Alternative Therapies Group is ready to open its doors Wednesday morning as the area's first adult use retail marijuana shop, and local officials are prepared for a potentially large crowd of customers.
The shop, at 107 Elm St., will open for business from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday after recently receiving final approval from the state Cannabis Control Commission to begin selling retail marijuana products.
Prior to the shop's opening to the public at 9 a.m., it will sell to its first customer, Fred Knowles, a former selectman and board member of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce.
While the opening days for some of the state's first marijuana retail shops were met with floods of customers, Dan Talbot, ATG president, said he is not sure what to expect in terms of crowd size on Wednesday. But he said the company is making sure it's prepared to handle a crowd.
ATG has designated a 100-space satellite parking area behind the Sylvan Street Grill at 195 Elm St. Free shuttle buses will run to and from the store between 8:45 a.m. and 7:15 p.m., until further notice, seven days a week. Parking along Elm Street is prohibited. There will be limited on-site parking for customers who have difficulty walking.
"We're very excited," said Talbot. "As more stores open up, the demand is more spread out and the novelty is not there as much as it used to be. But we still do expect a bit of a crowd in the first week and that's why we're taking the measures we are."
Additionally, the Salisbury Police Department will provide a detail of two officers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Salisbury Chief Thomas Fowler said he is also unsure of what the crowd size will be on Wednesday, but said he expects there could be an impact on traffic in the area.
"I'm not sure what to expect, but we'll be there to manage it. We've got to see how it goes," said Fowler.
Talbot noted that while ATG's Salem location operated for some time as a medical marijuana dispensary, it was still met with lines of customers down the street when it began selling products on a retail basis.
Customers at the Elm Street store must bring valid, government-issued identification (a driver's license, passport or military ID) showing they are at least 21 years old. State law allows customers to buy up to one ounce of dried flower or five grams of cannabis concentrate.
Cannabis consumption is also prohibited on the premises, the parking lot, the satellite parking area, and on the shuttle buses.
According to the website, no appointments will be necessary for customers at the Elm Street store and all transactions will be cash only.
Customers are asked to be respectful of the store’s neighbors and not to open their purchases while on a shuttle bus.
Customers found or reasonably believed to be illegally diverting cannabis will be banned from the store, the company said.
The Cannabis Control Commission toured ATG’s planned medical marijuana dispensary and adult-use retail shop on Aug. 7, and issued its final license to open for retail sales soon after.
The company then needed to wait for a notice from the commission to begin full operations. That notice was received by Friday, Aug. 30.
Talbot said he is glad to have hired a team of 30 people, most of whom are local residents.
"We're happy to be able to provide that opportunity for folks around here," he said.
ATG also announced the store's opening on its blog at: http://atgcannabis.com/blog/ATG-Salisbury-Grand-Opening-9-4.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
