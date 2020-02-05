Salisbury waitress gets $5K surprise from Boch

SALISBURY — A local waitress was the recipient of a $5,000 tip over the weekend and the man who gave it to her is hoping the generosity lives on.
Boch Enterprises CEO Ernie Boch Jr. said he was at a Slipkid show at Blue Ocean Music Hall on Saturday with former Extreme and Van Halen lead singer Gary Cherone, bass player Pat Badger and WAAF radio personality Mistress Carrie, when he began to feel a bit peckish and took his friends to the Seaglass Restaurant and Lounge next door.
“There was hardly anybody in the restaurant so I asked if they could fit us in,” Boch said. “We were the only people in there. But we were having a great time and the waitress was very nice.”
Jennifer Navaria, who lives in Haverhill, was waiting on Boch’s table. Boch and friends were having a good enough time that he remembered New Kids on the Block singer and “Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg had tipped a waitress at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, $2,020 on a $78 tab on New Year’s Day.
Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, had shared a picture of their receipt on Twitter that day and encouraged others to do the same as part of the #2020tipchallenge.
Boch said Saturday was a good enough time to pick up Wahlberg’s gauntlet, so he left Navaria a $5,000 tip on $157.56 tab.
Boch then took a picture of his bill with a handwritten challenge to Wahlberg to do the same, and Navaria Tweeted the photo out.
“I had the tip challenge in the back of my mind and I thought, ‘this is perfect, she is amazing, it would be great,’” Boch said. “It’s basically a challenge. I know Donnie and he knows me. In fact, my band opened for him at the House of Blues. I have such respect for the guy and when he did that, I thought, ‘that is the coolest thing.’ So I was right on it.”
Boch admitted he doesn’t get up to the North Shore often and was unable to call out any specific local celebrities to join in the tip challenge. But he hopes others will do the same.
“The ball is really in everyone’s court,” Boch said. “I just did it because people are familiar with Donnie’s challenge. If it’s not me, then somebody had better pick it up. The men and women who work at restaurants are sometimes not appreciated, they should be appreciated.”
Ernie Boch Jr.
