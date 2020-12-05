MANCHESTER — Santa Claus is hitting the streets this Sunday for his annual parade around Manchester.
Santa will be riding atop of a fire engine and handing out boxes of animal crackers to the children he sees on the parade route.
Unfortunately, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Santa will not be greeting children at the fire station before and after his parade as he's done in years past.
He'll start his journey around town from the Manchester Fire Department, 12 School St., at noon. He'll the proceed to Central Street, Elm Street, travel Elm Street, Saw Mill Circle and return to Central Street, Bennett Street, Bridge Street, Pine Street, Newport Park, Woodholm Road, Woodcrest Road, Walker Road, Highwood Road, Crooked Lane, Rockwood Heights Road, Moses Hill Road, Pleasant Street, Old Essex Road, turning onto and going around the Plains.
Then Santa will travel Blue Heron Lane, School Street, Lincoln Street, Norwood Avenue, Vine Street, Burnham Lane, Sumac Lane, Friend Street, Brook Street, Norwood Avenue, Desmond Avenue, North Street, Summer Street, Harold Street, Forest Street, Forest Street, Loading Place Road, Ledgewood, Birch Street and Ancient County Way.
He'll follow Ancient County Way to Hickory Hill Road, Raymond Street, Raymond Street, Magnolia Square, before turning onto and going around Blynman Circle. From the circle, he'll travel to and down Ocean Street to Tappan Street, then Beach Street.
Santa will then “spin the beach” and return to the fire station around 2:30 p.m. via Beach, Union and School streets.
Santa's visit is one the events that makes up the town's Christmas by Sea festivities, which kicked off Friday evening with the Holiday Stroll.
The Holiday Stroll is extending through Sunday this year. Strollers may visit participating downtown businesses to pick up a passbook and get it stamped — no purchase necessary. Strollers who visit 12 of the 14 merchants will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize of $500 in gifts cards from the participating merchants. The participating merchants are 4 Beach Gifts, 4 Beach St.; Stock Exchange, 3 Beach St.; Mahri, 11 Beach St.; Ace Hardware, 35 Beach St.; Captain Dusty's Ice Cream, 60 Beach St.; Cove Aesthetics, 13 Elm St.; Seaside Cycle, 23 Elm St.; Bravo by the Sea and Allen's Pharmacy, both in Harbor's Point, 40 Elm St.; Madam Had'em, 7 Summer St.; Laughing Gull Cafe, 4 Summer St.; Cuddlefish, 26 Central St.; Style Snoop, 19 Central St.; and the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. Many are offering special sales.
While getting your passbook stamped at Captain Dusty's, try its special holidays flavors this Saturday from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — a Nogginhiemer for adults (have an ID handy) and a taste of an EggNoggin Frappe for children.
The Downtown Holiday Scavenger Hunt, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been postponed to next Saturday, Dec. 12. More information may be found at mbtsrec.com.
Also next weekend, Dec. 12 and 13, Manchester Essex Middle and High School students will be caroling downtown beginning at 1 p.m.
