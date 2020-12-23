Santa returns to Dock Square on Christmas

Despite a pandemic halting many in-person gatherings, Santa is still coming to town.
For his 122nd year, Santa Claus will be coming to Rockport's Dock Square at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas morning. His team will also be handing out goodies pre-assembled and sanitized by Dan Tuck of Tuck Candies.
"We hope to continue to have lots of families take part in this annual Christmas tradition of bringing their children down to thank Santa Christmas morning," Ruth George, of the town's Christmas Tree Committee, wrote to the Times.
Goodie bags will be handed out by the elves while Santa, his bushy beard covered by a face mask, waves to families.
But before all this happens, in addition to the annual visit from Santa, the Christmas Tree Committee says it will continue its tradition of delivering baskets to all seniors over the age of 80 and those in senior housing.
More than 600 baskets were made this year by members of the Tree Committee at Spiran Hall. In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, only 10 members stood physically distanced at a time while assembling each basket.
After being sanitized by town equipment, all 600 baskets will be delivered by volunteers on Christmas morning. Unlike past years, these volunteers will make their deliveries by placing each basket outside homes while maintaining distance to mitigate the spread of the virus.
This year's baskets will not have fruit, however, as the committee had to make the baskets earlier to ensure there was time for them to be sanitized.
George confirmed that the Tree Committee's holiday plans were approved by the Rockport Board of Health.
"We are so very happy this tradition could continue in this stressful time for our very young and older residents as well," George wrote.
HOW TO HELP
Rockport's Christmas Tree Committee is looking for volunteers to deliver Christmas baskets to seniors.
To help, come to Spiran Hall at 18 Broadway in Rockport at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas morning with a mask on.