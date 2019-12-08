ROCKPORT — It's was a beautiful day for a boat ride if a bit a bit chill.
But the weather didn't bother one of the season's most important to visitors to town or the hundreds who turned out to greet him.
Santa Claus, along with Mrs. Claus and a cadre of elves, may a hours-long stop in Rockport on Saturday, cruising into town aboard the fishing vessel Erin & Graham about 1 p.m.
After docking at T-Wharf, he was picked up by a Rockport Forest Fire Department trucj and paraded down the street to Spiran Hall. There, seated on his grand throne, Santa met with each child who came to visit, listening to Christmas wish lists. Families arrived in droves for the chance to see St. Nick.
The day's festivities ended a little after 4 p.m., with Santa lighting the Rockport holiday tree in Dock Square.
Santa also made a seaside entrance at Masconomo Park in Manchester.
After a meet-and-greet with the children of Manchester, he led the Jingle Bell Walk procedssion to the Manchester Community Center's holiday party on Summer Street. The event feature a petting zoo, crafts, face-painting and family entertainment.
