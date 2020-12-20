ROCKPORT — Santa will be making an early visit to town on Christmas Eve.
He'll tour town on a Rockport Fire truck. He hopes to see and wave to families standing safely outside their homes as he rolls by. Children are encouraged to ring bells as he passes.
Santa will leave Central Fire Station, 37 Broadway, at 5 p.m.
His route will take him right on Broadway, then left toward Dock Square, then bearing right on Beach Street, left on King Street, right on Granite Street, and right on Phillips Avenue at Emerson Avenue. He'll then follow Phillips all the way to Granite Street follow Granite Street to the Lobster Pool, 329 Broadway, and make a U-turn.
Santa will then follow Granite Street back and take first right on Curtis Street, go right on Stockholm Avenue, left on Pigeon Hill Street, right on Story Street, and right on Granite Street.
At Five Corners, he'll take a right on upper Main Street, U-turn at the DPW, go right on High Street, right on Marshall Street, left on Pleasant Street, right on Summer Street, left on Jerden's Lane, right on South Street, right on Briny Way, left on Thatcher Road, right on Marmion Way (first right), right on Old Garden Road, right on Atlantic Avenue, right on Mt Pleasant, left on Broadway, and end back at Central Fire around 6 p.m.
At 6 p.m., everyone in town is encouraged to ring bells in a show of holiday spirit.