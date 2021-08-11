The Sargent House Museum's re-opening includes an exhibition that pays tribute to nurses working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Nurse Project" features large-scale portraits of nurses painted by Vanessa Michalak, a nurse herself, and written anecdotes by the nurses themselves. The exhibition, which runs through August, is organized into two parts, each with five different portraits and written elements by each subject. The first part is on display through Thursday, when the second part opens, and runs through Sept. 5.
Michalak asked fellow nurses to send her their selfies and written anecdotes to describe their experiences during the pandemic.
"The idea was to give nurses an opportunity to express themselves visually through the act of taking their own photo and through their choice of writing style. The participants described their experiences through poetry, anecdotes and personal essays," she said.
Michalak, who graduated with a master's degree in painting from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, wanted to make paintings that honor the nursing profession, which she has been a part of since 2004.
"Nurses are no strangers to feeling unheard," wrote Michalak in an artist statement. "I wanted to give nurses the opportunity to share their thoughts, feelings and experiences with the hope of calling attention to the critical role in health care that they play. The exhibition strives to honor not just the role of the nurse, but the voice of the nurse. I hope that by sharing this body of work with not only health care workers but the general public, that we as citizens will work together to make decisions that reflect our care about the wellbeing of others, prioritize safety and value the contributions of our nurses."
Jeremy Taylor Melvin, president of the Sargent House board, said this is an exciting show to present to the public.
"After being closed for a year because of the pandemic, it is fitting to celebrate our re-opening with an exhibit that focuses on the experiences of the front-line nurses and other medical staff who have so bravely worked to get us all through this difficult time," he said.
"It’s also appropriate because Judith Sargent Murray knew the toll pandemics can take, having lost family members to smallpox, and she also understood the value of proper medical care, choosing to inoculate her daughter and only child against smallpox," Melvin said. "And by including the thoughts and reflections of the nurses themselves, Michalak follows directly in Sargent Murray’s footsteps by giving voice to women and men who society often overlooks."
Michalak, who was this year’s Gloucester Artist Invitational Resident at the Goetemann Artist Residency, is known for her landscape paintings depicting Cape Ann. She thanked the Manship Artist Residency and Studios for its support of the "The Nurse Project."
The artist added that this exhibit at Gloucester's Sargent House Museum is also a reminder that this pandemic is still not over and "we must continue to work together."
