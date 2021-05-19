BEVERLY — On the morning of her wedding, Alesha Strycharz was getting ready when her sister called.
"Hey, can you come to Dad's room?" Alesha recalled her sister, Shanda, asking. "He doesn't look well."
Ed Strycharz, 59, a veteran who works in the medical supply field, had been working extra hard recently because of the pandemic and the demands it placed on hospitals. And he'd just traveled from his home in Western Massachusetts to the North Shore for the May 7 wedding. Still, he downplayed his symptoms, thinking it was simply heartburn after a wedding day brunch.
His daughters suspected it was something worse, especially when he told them his arm hurt, Alesha said. They called 911. He was rushed from Rowley's Briar Bar Inn to Beverly Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had two blocked coronary arteries and would need surgery.
"I'm not going to make it to the wedding," Alesha recalled him saying.
"I didn't want to have the wedding without him," she said.
But the family of her soon-to-be husband, Bruce Baisch Jr., had all flown in. So had many friends.
Alesha and Bruce had already postponed their wedding once, because of the pandemic.
It was an awful situation.
Then a member of the hospital staff had an idea.
The hospital's courtyard garden, known as the Ayer Healing Garden, would be a lovely setting for a wedding.
"It was the best of both worlds," Alesha said.
A group of hospital employees worked together to pull it off, including Martha Schmink, Liz Tassinari, Emily Boyd, Clint Mathewson, and Allison Bleil, the nurse assigned to Ed, who stayed with him during the ceremony. Other staff members kept watch on the patients so she could stay nearby.
They could have just a few guests at the hospital, so only immediate family members of the two families and a few others were able to take part. She called the officiant, who agreed to come to the hospital to perform a ceremony.
"It was so intimate," said Alesha. The mother of the groom carried her train and Ed's girlfriend was also able to be there. (Alesha had lost her own mom as a child, and lost her grandmother, who helped raise her, a few years ago, so she incorporated a piece of jewelry from her grandmother into her bouquet).
"Even though it was a very scary time, there was something so special," said Alesha.
As they left, hospital employees lined the path and applauded. Patients and other employees watched from windows.
The couple then headed back to Briar Bar Inn for their originally-planned wedding ceremony and reception. In a serendipitous coincidence, they had already planned to honeymoon in Maine, so they would be close by if her father needed anything.
Alesha and Bruce were college sweethearts at Virginia's George Mason University. They live in Melrose and Bruce works in Salem. The North Shore is one of their favorite places in the world, she said, and they wanted their wedding to take place here.
The story was shared on the hospital's social media accounts this week.
Alesha said she began to tear up when she read the comments expressing love and support for her family.
"I truly couldn't find the words to thank them," Alesha said. "I want everyone to know how amazing they were."
Her father, she said, is doing well after undergoing surgery at a Boston hospital. He was able to go home earlier this week.
