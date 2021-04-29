For 28 years, Vito Giacalone has owned and taken care of Upper Banjo Pond, a dam, and the surrounding woodland.
"We are a part of that neighborhood and all my kids grew up hanging around that pond," Giacalone said Wednesday.
But with time and the ever-changing New England weather, the dam keeping water and land apart is a little worse for wear.
“The existing dam is in need of serious repair and, afterward, continuous maintenance,” Giacalone’s attorney, Joel Favazza of Seaside Solutions, explained in a letter to the city's Planning Board. “The owner has received advice from the private sector as well as city staff that it might make more economic sense to remove the dam and eliminate the pond.”
Giacalone has different plans.
Instead of eliminating the pond, which Giacalone says has significance historically to the city and local wildlife, he hopes an association of newly built homes that would be tasked with the financial and logistical upkeep of the dam and Upper Banjo Pond.
Giacalone, doing business as Upper Banjo LLC, is seeking a cluster development special permit from the city. The 29.302 acres of vacant land in question is primarily forested and contains the 10.43-acre man-made pond known as Upper Banjo Pond.
Plans call for a new road and a cluster development of 26 single-family house lots dubbed "The Village at Banjo Pond" at 160, 158R and 154 Essex Ave.
Of the proposed units, which are valued north of $750,000, Giacalone has agreed to designate four units as affordable.
If Upper Banjo LLC acquires the necessary permits, Favazza said, the development company would create a minor street named "Southwest Drive" with a single point of access and looped terminus along with 26 single-family house lots distributed in four separate clusters.
Proposed efforts to utilize the beauty of the dam and pond include raising the water level of the pond to allow future residents to enjoy hand-powered watercraft and the creation of several walking paths that connect to the neighboring Ravenswood Park, the city's Fernwood Lake property and other adjacent conservation land.
"The Village at Banjo Pond as proposed would allow for not just the preservation but the improvement of ecological and recreational conditions at Upper Banjo Pond as well as the portions of the surrounding woods left intact," Favazza wrote.
A public hearing will opened on May 6, Favazza confirmed.
