There are 13 naming opportunities available for the much anticipated $29 million renovation and expansion of the library building on Dale Avenue, with a groundbreaking scheduled for this fall, according to the Sawyer Library Foundation.
The opportunities include the Main Floor Reading Room, the Main Floor Atrium, the Teen Room, the Dale Avenue portico and the Fountain Plaza, among others.
The naming opportunities were announced at a sellout fundraising gathering of 80 women who attended a Sawyer Library Foundation Women’s Luncheon at Oak to Ember restaurant on Rogers Street on Thursday, May 25, the run up to Memorial Day. The luncheon benefited the Sawyer Free 2025 capital campaign for the $29 million library project, which will include a host of sustainability features.
“We’re almost 400 days into the public phase of this campaign and the overwhelming response to this event on the eve of the holiday weekend was humbling and offers a great deal of hope,” said Sarah Oaks, the foundation’s campaign manager. “We’ve got more work to do and more ground to cover in order for this project to become a reality, but it’s becoming clear how passionately people believe that Cape Ann deserves this library.”
The fundraising luncheon raised about $10,000 toward the library project.
Besides the new opportunities, naming rights have already been secured for the Children’s Room (Institution for Savings), the Children’s Program Room (Bank Gloucester), the Teen Creation Space (Sudbay Automotive Group), the Digital Makerspace (Cape Ann Savings Bank) and the Library History Center (Gorton’s), along with several others still to be announced.
Philanthropist Kate Stavis was part of the luncheon’s five-member host committee, which billed the luncheon as an unofficial kickoff to the Cape Ann summer season.
Keynote speaker Liza Featherstone, a Manhattan-based columnist for the Jacobin and The New Republic, discussed the ideal of an inclusive library in a democratic society, reflecting on novelist Virginia Woolf’s account of her humiliating experience of being excluded from Oxford University’s library, learning that women could only enter with permission from a man.
Featherstone, who has close family ties to Cape Ann and has been a lifelong visitor to Sawyer Free Library, recalled that her mother had a similar experience at Sawyer Free Library as recently as the early 1970s — when a librarian told her she needed her husband’s permission to apply for a library card.
The luncheon’s audience let out an audible gasp when she said this.
Featherstone, whose mother, Helen, was a writer living on Eastern Point prior to her death in 2021, noted that while today’s libraries are open to all, their inclusiveness “has made them a target (of book-bannings and other restrictions).” Today’s “gatekeepers,” she said, know they can’t go back to the days when women weren’t allowed to use the library, so instead “they seek to abolish the library itself … But we won’t let them win.”
Many of those gathered exchanged stories about the role public libraries played in their personal and professional growth, and the crucial contributions of modern public libraries in support of women and girls. Gloucester attorney Meredith Fine described the life-altering role her local library played as a new home away from home after her family relocated during her middle school years. She characterized the Sawyer Free 2025 capital campaign as “the most important” fundraising effort now underway on Cape Ann.
The Women’s Luncheon host committee’s members featured Stavis, Frederica Doeringer, the vice chair of the Sawyer Free 2025 campaign; Stephanie Cuff; Sally Bradley-Golding; and Oaks. Five silent auction items were snapped up, including combinations of restaurant gift certificates, a gift certificate for Beth Williams jewelry items, Gloucester Stage Company tickets, lunch at a private club, and car service to dinner driven by a mystery chauffeur in an elegant, luxury vehicle.
For more information about the new library or to get involved, visit sawyerfree2025.org.