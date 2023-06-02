Sawyer Free 2025 to see $1M more from state Board of Library Commissioners

Due to rising construction costs, Sawyer Free Library will get nearly $1 million more from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners for the $29 million Sawyer Free 2025 expansion and renovation of the main library building on Dale Avenue.
The library announced Thursday that the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) approved a maximum on-time additional grant payment of up to $999,963 for its building project to mitigate construction cost escalation. The grant is part of MBLC plan, devised in collaboration with the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance, to address increasing costs for current public library construction projects within the confines of its regulations and annual cap.
This grant supplements the more than $9 million construction grant awarded by the MBLC Construction Grant program to Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library for its renovation, modernization and expansion project.
“The Sawyer Free Library would like to extend its deep appreciation to the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Executive Office of Administration and Finance for recognizing the importance of our historic renovation and expansion project and taking proactive measures to assist us in overcoming the financial challenges associated with cost escalation,” said Mern Sibley, president of the Sawyer Free Library’s Board of Trustees.
“We are grateful for their unwavering support and commitment to our public libraries. This additional grant payment brings the city of Gloucester closer to realizing its vision of the 21st-century library it so needs and deserves.”
Sawyer Free said statewide library projects on the waiting list for the 2016-2017 grant round, those in the design phase, or yet to break ground and secure a contract with a general contractor as of March 2020 were considered eligible for this additional funding opportunity.
The additional payment due to extraordinary circumstances was contingent on the Board of Library Commissioners’ affirmative vote on Thursday, June 1, and the Sawyer Free Library project meeting the revised eligibility cost of $24,326,148.
The library provided an explanation of the revised eligibility cost from the MBLC: “This additional payment was calculated by adding 15% to the total eligible cost used to calculate your 2016/2017 grant round award, running that revised eligible cost through the grant award calculator, and then subtracting the original award from the revised award for the delta between the two awards.”
The library said the supplemental funding will “help offset the negative impact of pandemic-fueled cost escalation.”
In the fall, the City Council voted to appropriate $29 million for the project, including fixtures, furnishings and equipment. The library says “current cost estimates remain on track to be under budget.”
The extraordinary one-time grant will help boost the library’s fundraising for the project, the library said. The library is obligated to raise the total amount. So far, the Sawyer Free 2025 fundraising campaign has raised more than $16.5 million in committed funds, with the library saying more is coming in each day.
The new grant brings that total to approximately $17.5 million.
The library said it “is grateful for the tremendous engagement and investment at every level from all parts of the community.”
The project will preserve the original exterior of the library, house a redesigned interior, and double the size of the library’s existing footprint with a 14,000 square-foot addition.
Site preparation, including fencing, is expected to begin this summer. The Sawyer Free Library’s board is expected to break ground this fall. Construction is expected to take approximately 18 months. The library is temporarily located downtown at 21 Main St.
Those interested in learning more or who would like to support the capital campaign my visit www.SawyerFreeLibrary.org.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.