For one afternoon, Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library was transformed for the afternoon into a Holidays at Hosgmeade, the fictional gathering spot in the Harry Potter books at its most magical time of year.
On Saturday, the library hosted a Harry Potter-themed party for the community as a part of the Middle Street Walk 2019.
Muggles (non-magical humans) of all ages stopped by throughout the day to sample butterbeer and wizard-themed treats as well as many activities such as wand-making, the sorting hat, a photo booth, family trivia, crafts, and more.
The community program was made possible with the support of The Friends of the Sawyer Free Library. More information about the library and its programs is available by visiting sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.