Sawyer Free Library hires new director

After an extensive national search, Janet “Jenny” Benedict has been appointed new director at Sawyer Free Library.
Benedict will take over Monday, July 6. She succeeds Deborah Kelsey, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
“I am honored to be joining the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library at this time in its history,” Benedict said. “This is an exceptional opportunity to lead an organization that is so vitally important to the community it serves. It’s a privilege to build on an established foundation of excellence and plan for the library’s future.
What brought Benedict to the East Coast was the evident collaboration and connection between Gloucester’s community and the library.
“The library has a really compelling mission and vision and is embedded in a community that really values the library,” she said.
That unity is something special that Benedict has seen before.
Prior to being named library director in Gloucester, Benedict was the director at West Vancouver Memorial Library in British Columbia, Canada. There she worked to transform public services and oversaw multiple capital projects to extend the historic facility’s lifespan and address existing and new space needs.
This included the introduction of innovate programming, expansion of local community partnerships, and the launch of The Lab — an innovative digital learning space designed for active participation and social interaction.
“I think that the vision of the Sawyer Library and its mission are very much aligned with the library in West Vancouver,” Benedict said, explaining that she has observed that both libraries take on an active role to not only provide resources but to provide opportunities for engaged and experiential learning.
Benedict has also been the interim director and deputy chief librarian of the Hartford Public Library in Connecticut, and a librarian at the Bel Air Branch of the Hartford County Public Library system in Maryland.
She holds a Master of Library and Information Science, Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Journalism.
“I am eager to engage with the library trustees, staff, patrons and volunteers, as well as city leaders and residents, to learn about the community and to make Gloucester my new home,” she said.
The library’s Board of Trustees are eager to see what can be done with Benedict at the helm of their ship.
“Her experience, leadership, enthusiasm, and impressive record of success will bring new energy and vision to this important role. We are confident that the staff and community will feed off her passion and embrace Jenny as she guides the Library into the future and helps us realize our plan of a 21st-century library for Gloucester,” said Mern Sibley, the library board’s president.
