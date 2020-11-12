Gloucester's library is kicking off its annual appeal campaign to raise the money needed to turn to the next chapter of its riveting narrative.
Sawyer Free Library’s 2020 campaign, "Here for You Every Day," aims to raise $35,000 to provide new opportunities and sustain the programming that has been a part of its binding for years.
“This year has truly underscored the importance of our Sawyer Free Library,” library director Jenny Benedict said. “Our librarians are exceptionally dedicated to adapting to a continually changing reality and finding ways to best respond to people’s immediate needs.”
Benedict noted Sawyer Free has seen a 30% increase in applications for new library cards over the past six months.
As it looks to serve new and old library patrons, Sawyer Free Library relies on yearly donations from the community to provide new collections and resources, state of the art technology, and a wide range of programming for all ages.
"The Sawyer Free Library enriches, informs, and strengthens every corner of our community, and as we move forward together into the new year, its resources and services will be even more essential in helping Gloucester navigate these unprecedented times,” added Mern Sibley, president of the library’s Board of Trustees
Since the COVID-19 pandemic came seaside in March, Gloucester's library has been providing curbside pick-up and home delivery to avid readers.
Most recently, the library reopened its physical location six days a week for select in-person services, including a study hall for students and express computer stations for public use.
Online alternatives to coming into the brick-and-mortar location on Dale Street include boosted digital collections for children and adults and increased access through hotspot and laptop lending devices.
"We hope that the community will consider our annual appeal and join us in supporting the Sawyer Free Library, ensuring that the library will continue to be here for us today and for generations to come," Sibley said.
Donations to the library may be made by check to the Sawyer Free Library, Annual Appeal, P.O. Box 415, Gloucester, MA 01930, or online at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
