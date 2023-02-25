Sawyer Free Library promotes, adds staff

Sawyer Free Library is inviting the public meet its two new staffers at its Main Street digs..
Meghan O’Neill is the new community librarian, focusing on serving newcomers and the Gloucester High School teen community.
Joella Allen is the new digital services librarian, responsible for managing digital learning programs and digital resource access through the library website.
Two other staffers have been promoted: Joann Dunajski to the newly created position of customer experience supervisor, and Leah Svensson to the role of community librarian.
“I am thrilled to say that there are two more dynamic reasons to visit the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main Street with the addition of Joella and Meg to our dedicated and talented staff. I am also delighted to share the news of the well-deserved promotions of Joanne and Leah,” stated Jenny Benedict, library director. “Their collective experience and knowledge strengthens our great staff team and brings new enthusiasm for achieving our goals.”
O’Neill brings extensive library experience to her new position, having worked more than a decade as the librarian at the Pingree School in Hamilton. Previously, she served as a librarian at The Buckley School in California. O’Neill holds a Master in Library and Information Science from the University of California Los Angeles, a Master of Arts from Dartmouth College, and a Bachelor of Art from Bishop’s University in Quebec.
“I’m committed to equity and accessibility, outreach with various community partners, and uplifting voices through programming and enhanced online services,” said O’Neill of her new role.
Allen, Sawyer Free’s new digital services librarian, grew up in California before leaving to complete her Bachelor in Anthropology and English at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. She completed her Masters in Library and Information Studies and Archival Studies at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, where most recently Allen worked for a health technology start-up doing privacy and information security.
“I am excited to join the Sawyer Free Library and help our patrons of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds with their technology needs,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the exciting spaces and technology coming in the next few years and the programs we’ll be able to offer!”
Already a familiar face at Sawyer Free, Dunajski has been promoted to the newly created position of customer experience supervisor. She is now responsible for supervising and maintaining the daily operations of the primary public service desk and collection circulation, providing customer service in person and remotely, and most importantly, creating a welcoming environment for people of all ages.
“I am looking forward to serving the community and bringing my skills and connections to this new role” she shared. “It’s really an exciting opportunity for me, the library, and the public.”
After two years serving as a library assistant at Sawyer Free while she worked toward her Master in Library and Information Science at the University of Rhode Island, Svensson has been promoted to community librarian.
“I’m so grateful and excited about this new role,” Svensonn said.”and I’m really ready to use what I’ve learned both through my time so far at SFL and my MLIS program to work more closely with the community while becoming more involved with the materials and programs that make the library so great!”
Sawyer Free Library is located at 21 Main St. in downtown Gloucester as its Dale Avenue building undergoes renovation. It is open Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and 24/7 at sawyerfreelibrary.org.