The Friends Bookshop is once again fully open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester.
After 15 months closure, a dedicated group of Friends of the Library volunteers have cleaned, restocked the shelves, and are welcoming customers back Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m. on the library's first floor, just past the main entrance.
On sale are titles for children, teens, and adults in paperback, hardcover and audio formats. Fiction and nonfiction selections cover over 35 genres, including mystery, art, biography, business, entertainment, history, music, literature, science, travel, current bestsellers, and more.
All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. More information is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org