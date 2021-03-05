For the 18th year, Sawyer Free Library will host its "Poetry Without Paper Contest" for young students.
Organized by the children's librarian Christy Rosso and poet and former Gloucester Poet Laureate John Ronan, the contest is an opportunity for local schoolchildren of all ages to showcase their writing and creativity in a supportive environment and win top prizes.
"The National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's performance of her inaugural poem, 'The Hill We Climb,' shined a bright light on the art of poetry and how it is a powerful outlet for kids to share what is in their hearts," said Rosso. "I am so proud to say that we, at the Sawyer Free Library, offer local children, from kindergarten through high school, just that through our annual 'Poetry without Paper' program. For 18 years now, scores of young poets from across Gloucester and beyond send us their best work to be read, honored, and celebrated."
Children and teens who live in Gloucester or attend Gloucester schools are encouraged to submit one to three original poems on any theme to the library. Participants can choose to set their poems to video, images, and or music. Each poem may be no longer than 30 lines, be the student's own work, and previously unpublished.
Elijah Sarrouf, 16, said the competition gave him an outlet to process impactful experiences he had abroad.
"I think it is really good encouragement and I really like how the library set things up," he said Thursday.
When he was younger, Sarrouf traveled to Croatia and came across a small town— filled with tight roads, paved streets, and tall walls — that would be inspiring for the young child.
Years later when he heard about the library's competition, Sarrouf took the opportunity to sit down and write about what he had seen.
His words in their entirety became the poem "Old Town," which would win first place in the library's 2019 competition.
Winners will be chosen from each age group: high school, middle school, and elementary school. First-place winners in all categories receive $100 Cape Ann gift certificates, second-place winners receive $50 gift certificates, and third-place winners receive a poetry book. All winning poets receive a certificate, present their poems at a spring awards ceremony and receive an invitation to appear on 1623 Studio’s production, "The Writer's Block with John Ronan." All winning work will also be published online by the library.
The poems must be submitted through the library website, SawyerFreeLibrary.org. Deadline to enter is April 30. For questions, contact the Children's Librarian at crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Staff Writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
"Old Town"
By Elijah Sarrouf
Winner of 2019 competition
Great stone walls
surround the metropolis
of ancient times,
encompassing a limestone mountain range,
Its gray piers
jutting into the rich ambrosial sea
of impossibly clear turquoise.
Smelling of ancient innovation
and tasting of candied orange rinds.
The city’s dark alleys lead into
the maze of old houses,
meandering endlessly through secret markets,
restaurants beckoning weary travelers,
“Come eat here “Molim!”
Cafes wafting fragrances of
burek and opulent teas.
Prosperous palaces perched precariously
on slopes that climb high over the city
like a wave about to crash.
Chapels lined with statues
foretell of archaic religions
and mysterious gods.
A massive clocktower spire
rises above the
orange-tiled roofs
and calls boastfully of its knowledge.
Yet with all the history
of unresolved wars,
cruel battles,
and forgotten warriors,
in all the commotion
of seaport revolution,
this is a quaint, loved town
that stands still
as the world moves on.
The town is a painted town,
lasting only in fond memories.