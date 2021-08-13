ROCKPORT — After 27 years, Mark Schmink’s last day as a Rockport police officer is Friday, Aug. 13.
He rose through the ranks to assistant chief and director of emergency services.
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira confirmed Schmink’s retirement in an email Thursday.
“I’d like to thank Mark for his 27 years of service to the town and wish him well in his retirement. ... The town will not be filling either position,” he said in reference to the roles of assistant police chief and emergency services director.
As an officer, Schmink worked alongside Company 2 Heroes, a Danvers nonprofit that provides service dogs to combat veterans with PTSD. He also served as Rockport’s representative on the Cape Ann Emergency Planning Team and organized the launch of the town’s CodeRed emergency notification program.
He also was tactical leader of the Cape Ann Regional Response Team when its local officers joined other police in the door-to-door hunt in Watertown for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev in April 2013.
A year after graduating the FBI National Academy while a sergeant, Schmink was named the town’s first assistant police chief and emergency service director in 2019. As assistant police chief, he was tasked with managing the department’s new recruits and leadership training for command staff. The emergency service director’s position was created to oversee the Fire, Harbormaster, Forest Fire and Animal Control departments as well as the town’s ambulance response team.
In November, Rockport Fire Department’s volunteer firefighters threatened a walkout, demanding the town end the emergency service director’s oversight of the department as they believed Schmink was purposely undermining then-Fire Chief Jim Doyle’s leadership. What’s more, the firefighters alleged Schmink forbade them from training for months after some refused to participate in a COVID-19 mask detail organized by the Rockport Police Department.
The town allowed the firefighters to resume drills as normal two weeks after the threatened walk-out, claimed they were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Around this time, selectmen voted to temporarily suspend the emergency service director position. Municipal Resources Inc. will reportedly audit the Fire Department’s leadership and operations, and ultimately determine whether the town really needs an emergency service director.
On Thursday it was unclear if the town has signed a contract with MRI or if the audit will still look into the emergency service director position.
“I don’t have an update on this item at this time,” said Vieira via email. “Any decisions relating to the assessment would be made by the selectmen in a posted meeting.”
In a statement provided to the Times, Schmink said he was fortunate and appreciative to serve Rockport.
“I am extremely proud of my improvements, achievements and accomplishments on behalf of and in contribution to the Town and community,” he continued. “I am also proud of my service to our country as a United States Marine. I will remain steadfast and consistent as in previous inquiries, and continue to maintain my morals and integrity in all matters related to the town and its management. My wife and I look forward to the next chapter in our lives and are ready to pursue many other opportunities that have presented themselves to us.”
Schmink did not respond to a request for comment on the ongoing Rockport Fire Department controversy.
News of Schmink’s retirement was announced to members of the Rockport Police Department on Aug. 6, according to an internal memo reviewed by the Times. The memo was sent out by police Chief John Horvath and includes his signature.
“Assistant Chief of Police Mark Schmink has served as a member of the Rockport Police Department for more than 27 years with professionalism, courage and distinction,” noted Horvath in a prepared statement. “Assistant Chief Schmink is the recipient of numerous department commendations and has dedicated his life to the safety and protection of others. His contributions to the police department and Rockport Community will be missed. I wish Mark and his family all the best in the years ahead.”
Prior to joining the Rockport Police Deaprtment in 1993, Schmink served four years in the Marine Corps’ Military Police K9 Division.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.