ESSEX — The Essex chapter of the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Women is accepting applications for its $500 Estelle Jeter Scholarship Award.
The scholarship may be used as a college or trade school scholarship, a reimbursement for those with a passing grade on a licensing course and, or exam of an insurance designation course.
Applicants must work in insurance or have a family member employed in the industry. The submission deadline is June 30. Send applications to Marilyn Michalak, the chapter's chairwoman, at 41 Pine St., Apt. 43, Peabody, MA 01960 or by e-mailing marilyn.michalak@comcast.net.
