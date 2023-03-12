NORTH READING — Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship program is open to all people who are employed in the medical field and are continuing their education to developer greater knowledge and skills to treat a range of patient needs in the health care industry.
The memorial fund was established by David and Penny Richards of North Reading, in memory of their daughter, Penney, a 2001 graduate of North Reading High School who was killed in a motorcycle crash in November 2009 at age 25. At the time of her death she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers, and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education.
“We’re looking for people like our daughter, who was passionate about her career and helping people.” Mrs. Richards said.
To date the fund has awarded $102,500 in scholarships.
Applications must be postmarked by April 14. Successful applicants will be notified of their award by June 15.
For more information and to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit penneyrichards.com.