BOSTON — State officials went to the bond market Wednesday to begin raising $300 million for school construction projects.
The 15-year-old Massachusetts School Building Authority, which funds its borrowing with sales tax revenues and has nearly $6 billion in outstanding debt, expects to close on the bond sale on July 31, according to BondLink.
Moody's Investors Service, in a credit opinion accompanying the bond sale, used the word "healthy" to describe both the state economy and the annual growth in sales taxes, of which the authority is earmarked 1 percent. Credit strengths, according to Moody's, include the fact that the sales tax allocation does not require an appropriation.
Standard & Poor's said the authority plans to increase the use of pay-as-you-go capital funding to between 20 percent and 30 percent of its capital spending.
Challenges, Moody's said, include the "potential for legislation to increase current $10 billion issuance cap."
Sales taxes pledged to the authority in fiscal 2018 totaled $848 million, a 3.8 percent increase from fiscal 2017.
Fiscal 2019 sales taxes flowing to the authority are expected to rise 4 percent to $882 million and the authority projects another 4 percent increase in fiscal 2020.
The authority's pledged sales tax receipts declined in fiscal 2008, 2009 and 2010.
