Kathleen Clancy
Age: 56
Occupation: 20-plus years in financial, operational and strategic management
Family: Husband, Kevin; son is a sophomore at Gloucester High School
Education: BS in accounting; MBA in finance
Current/Prior elected office; community service: 5-term School Committee member, current vice chair; chair of fundraising and member of Community Council at Gloucester Education Foundation
---
Joel Favazza
Age: 34
Occupation: attorney
Family: wife, Allie; school-age niece, and pre-school age son and two daughters at home
Education: Gloucester High School '03; Brandeis University '07; Boston University School of Law '10
Current/Prior elected office; community service: School Committee member; member of City of Gloucester Capital Advisory Board; youth-soccer coach
---
Jonathan Pope
Age: 71
Occupation: real estate manager and retired cabinet-maker
Family: wife Susan Pope; two grown sons
Education: New York University and Boston Architectural College; Gloucester High School
Current/Prior elected office; community service: School Committee 1998 – 2008 and 2012 – present
----
Samantha Verga Watson
Age: 33
Occupation: Licensed social worker
Family: Husband, Alexander; two daughters
Education: BS in Human Services from Lesley University; Masters in Social Work from Salem State University
Current/Prior elected office; community service: started local chapter of Hike-a-baby
---
Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince
Age: 54
Occupation: Office manager for clerk magistrates' office and administration assistant to judges' lobby at Gloucester District Court.
Family: Husband, Kevin; two adult children; one recently-deceased adult child.
Education: Associate’s degree with honors as a Paralegal from North Shore Community College; B.S. in business management from Lesley University; J.D. from Massachusetts School of Law.
Current/Prior elected office; community service: More than 26 years experience of public service within the state Trial Court and municipal government. School Committee since January 2008; appointed Gloucester representative to Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School District School Committee from January 2010 to December 2018, including stint as chairman. Member of Massachusetts Bar Association, volunteered on city Public Employees Committee and on city recreational marijuana task force.
------
Laura Wiessen
Age: NA
Occupation: previously a news and documentary producer for such networks as CNN, PBS, CNBC, A&E and Bravo. Also, I was the Communications Officer for an international humanitarian aid agency, Concern Worldwide.
Family: Husband, Rabbi Steven Lewis; two small children
Education: BA Wesleyan University, MA University of Chicago
Current/Prior elected office; community service: I have been an active volunteer for Backyard Growers in our schools, and act as a library volunteer at my daughter's school, Beeman Memorial Elementary.
---
Ida Shaker
Did not return emails for comment.
